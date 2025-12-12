Couple’s newly bought car goes up in flames before reaching home

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 12, 2025, 2:55 PM
Flames consume a newly purchased Toyota Avanza | Photo via Khaosod

A couple’s excitement over their newly purchased second-hand car ended in disaster when the vehicle caught fire before they could make it home. The incident occurred at around 7.30pm on December 11 on Kanchanaphisek Bridge in Samut Prakan.

Police from Phra Pradaeng Police Station received a report of the blaze and coordinated emergency response efforts. Fire trucks from Lat Luang Municipality, expressway rescue teams, and volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation were dispatched to the scene.

When authorities arrived, they found a car fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters and the expressway rescue team managed to extinguish the fire within about 10 minutes.

Roughly 50 metres from the burnt vehicle, the car owner, 50 year old Wicharn, and his wife were found unharmed. The couple had travelled to Suphan Buri earlier that day to purchase a second-hand bronze Toyota Avanza, a seven-seater vehicle, for 75,000 baht and were driving back to their home in Phraek Sa, in Mueang District, Samut Prakan.

According to Wicharn, while they were driving normally, smoke began pouring out from the engine compartment as they reached the middle of the Kanchanaphisek Bridge, and flames soon followed. He immediately pulled the car over, and the couple exited the vehicle safely.

Khaosod reported that some passing drivers stopped and attempted to help using fire extinguishers, but strong winds only made the fire stronger. It wasn’t until fire trucks arrived that the blaze was finally brought under control.

Burnt-out car remains on Kanchanaphisek Bridge after fire
What’s left of the vehicle after firefighters extinguished the blaze | Photo via Khaosod

No one was injured, and authorities were able to remove the burnt vehicle and confirm that an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the fire.

In another blazing vehicle incident, a foreign man was hospitalised after his car caught fire on a roadside in Phuket, prompting a late-night emergency response from local firefighters. Crews battled the blaze for approximately 20 minutes before it was fully extinguished.

