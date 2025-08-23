Footbridge collapses in East Thailand, crushes trucks (video)

Motorists on a busy Thai highway had a terrifying near-miss after a massive pedestrian bridge crashed down onto traffic, narrowly avoiding disaster.

A 100-tonne concrete pedestrian bridge under construction dramatically collapsed onto two vehicles on Highway No.317 in Chanthaburi last night, August 22, causing severe property damage but no reported injuries.

The incident occurred at around 10.20pm near Matai Market in tambon Patthawi, Makham district. About 10 construction workers at the site witnessed the collapse and fled the area just in time.

A crane and trailer truck parked underneath the bridge were crushed under the enormous weight of the falling structure.

People’s Party MP for Chanthaburi constituency 3, Yanathicha Buapuean, arrived to inspect the scene shortly after the collapse.

“The damage was extensive, but thankfully no one was hurt. Had it happened during the day, it could have been far worse.”

Highway officials reported that the collapsed structure was a reinforced concrete walkway beam weighing approximately 116 tonnes. It had been installed atop two supporting concrete piers and spanned 36 metres with a width of 2.4 metres.

The total construction cost of the pedestrian bridge was around 7 million baht.

Although the exact cause of the collapse remains under investigation, early witness footage and accounts point to a structural failure involving the beam slipping off its support columns, rather than snapping under pressure.

“The footage shows the beam didn’t break; it simply slipped from its supports.”

The collapse has triggered serious concerns about safety oversight and construction standards on public infrastructure projects.

Engineers and forensic investigators have been dispatched to the site to assess whether negligence or design flaws were involved.

The Ministry of Transport is expected to issue an official statement after the investigation concludes.

Meanwhile, traffic along the Chanthaburi–Sa Kaeo route remains partially restricted as debris is cleared and officials secure the area, reported Bangkok Post.

The incident follows a string of infrastructure-related mishaps across Thailand, adding pressure on government agencies to tighten safety protocols.