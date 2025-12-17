Foreign student injured in Chiang Rai car crash seeks accountability

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 17, 2025, 5:34 PM
Photo via TikTok/ @laminkhaing05

A foreign student at Mae Fah Luang University in Chiang Rai turned to TikTok to seek justice after being injured in a car accident in which a Thai driver failed to take responsibility, despite one man dying at the scene.

The victim, La Min Khaing, is a second-year undergraduate at the Faculty of Cosmetic Science at Mae Fah Luang University. She shared details of the incident through her TikTok account, @laminkhaing05, on Sunday, December 14.

Although she is not fluent in Thai, she attempted to explain the situation in the local language to ask for help and raise public awareness.

According to the foreign student, the accident occurred on December 1 on a road outside the university campus. She said a Thai car driver ran a red light and crashed into a male motorcyclist who was making a U-turn.

The impact caused the motorcycle to slide across the road and collide with La Min Khaing, who was also riding a motorcycle at the time. The male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, while La Min Khaing sustained serious injuries, including a broken wrist and a fractured clavicle.

She claimed that the car driver failed to take responsibility for the incident. She said neither she nor the family of the deceased motorcyclist received any assistance or compensation from the driver.

Foreign student injured in Chiang Rai car accident
Photo via TikTok/ @laminkhaing05

La Min Khaing said she had to cover all of her medical expenses herself. Although her motorcycle insurance provided some compensation, she explained that the amount was not enough to cover her ongoing medical treatment and recovery costs.

She also shared that doctors told her the injuries could take more than two years to fully heal. The physical limitations affected her daily life, preventing her from exercising and from performing laboratory experiments required for her studies.

Foreigner injured in car accident, another motorcyclist killed
Photo via TikTok/ @laminkhaing05

After her video gained attention, many Thai netizens left supportive comments and offered encouragement. Some also said they attempted to contact relevant government agencies to help her pursue justice.

Following the public response, La Min Khaing posted another TikTok video to thank Thai social media users for their support and to provide an update on the case. She revealed that she and the family of the deceased motorcyclist are scheduled to meet the car driver at a police station next week to discuss the matter.

Thai driver fails to take responsibility on injured foreigner
Photo via TikTok/ @laminkhaing05
@laminkhaing05

#maefahluanguniversity #mfu #carcrash #victim I will be fully recover after one and a half or two year or more My Thai wasn’t good before, but I decided to improve it so I could have my justice and truth

♬ original sound – la min khaing – la min khaing

@laminkhaing05

Replying to @butamoo🧿#maefahluanguniversity #mfu #carcrash #victim thank you so much everyone all of you for sharing and reposting my story video. I genuinely very much appreciate your help. today I want to the medical check up at the Mae Fah Luang hospital and I pay for my own medical expenses because my health insurance is already full,

♬ original sound – la min khaing – la min khaing

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.