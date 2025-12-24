Elderly truck driver found dead behind wheels in Samut Prakan

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 24, 2025, 5:57 PM
51 2 minutes read
Elderly truck driver found dead behind wheels in Samut Prakan | Thaiger
Photo via ฅนข่าว ต้นปราการ

Key insights from the news

  • A 78-year-old truck driver, Pramote, was found dead in his lorry at a petrol station in Samut Prakan on December 24, after being parked with the engine running since the previous evening.
  • The truck arrived at the petrol station around 6 PM on December 23, and staff discovered the body the next morning when the vehicle had not moved and calls went unanswered.
  • Police found no signs of struggle or injury, suggesting Pramote had been dead for at least 12 hours; his body was sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.
  • The truck owner stated Pramote had worked for him for over 40 years, typically making one trip per day, and continued driving despite being advised to rest due to his age.

 

A 78 year old truck driver was found dead inside his ten-wheel lorry at a petrol station in Samut Prakan today, December 24, after spending more than 40 years behind the wheel of the same vehicle.

The body was discovered at a petrol station along King Kaew Road in Racha Thewa subdistrict, Bang Phli district, after station staff noticed that a truck which had been parked since early evening the previous day was still there with its engine running. Police from Bang Kaew Police Station were notified and coordinated with forensic doctors and rescue volunteers to inspect the scene.

Inside the truck, officers found the body of 78 year old Pramote slumped lifeless in the driver’s seat, with his right foot still on the accelerator pedal. The right-side door window had been left open, and the air conditioning was still on.

CH7 reported that investigators found no signs of struggle or physical injury and believed the man had been dead for at least 12 hours before their discovery. His remains were later sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Petrol station employees told police the truck arrived at around 6pm yesterday, December 23, with the driver parking and leaving the engine running, which initially raised no concern. However, when the vehicle was still in the same spot the following morning with the engine running, staff checked inside and made the discovery.

The owner of the truck said the driver, who had worked with him for more than four decades, delivered a container from Lat Krabang to Bang Phli yesterday afternoon and planned to return to the depot later that day. Concern grew the next morning when the truck failed to return and calls went unanswered, until police answered the phone and delivered the news.

Related Articles

He added that the driver was known for being hardworking and insisted he had never forced him to take on excessive workloads, saying the man typically made only one trip per day. Despite his age, the driver continued working because he loved the job and chose to keep driving after retirement, even though he had been advised to rest due to his age.

In another truck driver incident, an 18-wheel truck driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel and collided with a Nissan March, which was stationary at a red light on Phetkasem Road in Phang Nga province.

Thaiger QUIZ
Truck Driver Incident Quiz
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. Where was the truck driver found dead?
  2. 2. How old was the truck driver who was found dead?
  3. 3. What was the condition of the truck driver's body when found?
  4. 4. How long had the driver been working with the owner of the truck?
  5. 5. What did the police find regarding the cause of death?
  6. 6. What did the petrol station staff notice about the truck?
  7. 7. What was the driver planning to do after delivering a container?
  8. 8. Why did the driver continue working despite his age?
  9. 9. What time did the truck arrive at the petrol station?
  10. 10. What happened in another truck driver incident mentioned?

Latest Thailand News
Elderly truck driver found dead behind wheels in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Elderly truck driver found dead behind wheels in Samut Prakan

38 seconds ago
Russian couple fined after public sex on camping chairs in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian couple fined after public sex on camping chairs in Pattaya

15 minutes ago
Bangkok launches late-night operation to regulate homeless areas | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok launches late-night operation to regulate homeless areas

57 minutes ago
Chaos erupts on Phuket road after foreign man allegedly slaps Thai woman | Thaiger Phuket News

Chaos erupts on Phuket road after foreign man allegedly slaps Thai woman

1 hour ago
Illegal online coral trade leads to arrest in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Illegal online coral trade leads to arrest in Bangkok

1 hour ago
Foreign passenger attacks Thai Bolt rider and flees with motorcycle | Thaiger Bangkok News

Foreign passenger attacks Thai Bolt rider and flees with motorcycle

2 hours ago
Thai army rejects Cambodian claims over cluster munitions | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai army rejects Cambodian claims over cluster munitions

2 hours ago
TAT to unveil first tourism film with Lisa as ambassador in January | Thaiger Thailand News

TAT to unveil first tourism film with Lisa as ambassador in January

2 hours ago
Garbage truck driver shoots neighbour dead in Phatthalung | Thaiger Thailand News

Garbage truck driver shoots neighbour dead in Phatthalung

3 hours ago
Phuket van driver dies after shooting himself at shooting range | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket van driver dies after shooting himself at shooting range

4 hours ago
Motorway 7 and 9 go toll-free over New Year holidays | Thaiger Thailand News

Motorway 7 and 9 go toll-free over New Year holidays

4 hours ago
Thai transwoman arrested over mule accounts, fraud and blackmail | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai transwoman arrested over mule accounts, fraud and blackmail

4 hours ago
Woman alarmed by repeated flirtatious notes on delivered parcels | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman alarmed by repeated flirtatious notes on delivered parcels

5 hours ago
Chinese gold mine owner arrested in Phuket over deadly flooding case | Thaiger Phuket News

Chinese gold mine owner arrested in Phuket over deadly flooding case

6 hours ago
Thai man and British national arrested with cocaine in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai man and British national arrested with cocaine in Phuket

7 hours ago
Fatal stabbing over food among Myanmar workers in Chon Buri | Thaiger Crime News

Fatal stabbing over food among Myanmar workers in Chon Buri

7 hours ago
2 Thai transwomen arrested for pickpocketing Israeli tourist in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

2 Thai transwomen arrested for pickpocketing Israeli tourist in Pattaya

7 hours ago
Thailand and Laos strengthen ties with fifth friendship bridge | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand and Laos strengthen ties with fifth friendship bridge

7 hours ago
Gunman remains at large after fatal shooting on Bangkok expressway | Thaiger Bangkok News

Gunman remains at large after fatal shooting on Bangkok expressway

8 hours ago
Baby red kangaroo makes first appearance at Khao Kheow Zoo | Thaiger Thailand News

Baby red kangaroo makes first appearance at Khao Kheow Zoo

8 hours ago
Four arrested in Bangkok hotel after Suvarnabhumi drone scare | Thaiger Thailand News

Four arrested in Bangkok hotel after Suvarnabhumi drone scare

1 day ago
Orangutans rescued in Thailand set to head home to Indonesia | Thaiger Thailand News

Orangutans rescued in Thailand set to head home to Indonesia

1 day ago
Navy officers investigated after nightclub brawl in Ubon Ratchathani | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Navy officers investigated after nightclub brawl in Ubon Ratchathani

1 day ago
Questions remain after Myanmar detainee dies in Sri Racha jail | Thaiger Thailand News

Questions remain after Myanmar detainee dies in Sri Racha jail

1 day ago
Thief dies after smashing through glass in Chachoengsao home | Thaiger Thailand News

Thief dies after smashing through glass in Chachoengsao home

1 day ago
Central Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 24, 2025, 5:57 PM
51 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.