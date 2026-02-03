Ex-cop neighbour allegedly pulls gun over footsteps and coughing

A woman renting a new home in Thailand claims her neighbour, a self-proclaimed retired police officer, has been persistently intimidating her over minor noises and has allegedly pulled out a gun during a confrontation.

According to a post by the Facebook page เจ๊ม้อย v+, the tenant, referred to as Bua, had recently moved into the property despite warnings from others that the adjacent neighbour had a reputation for being difficult.

Bua initially believed that there would be no problems if she remained respectful, but tensions began just days after her arrival.

The elderly neighbour reportedly confronted Bua, complaining that her footsteps at 9.00pm were too loud. She apologised and explained that the house has wooden stairs and the occupants are physically large, but she immediately took steps to minimise noise.

However, the situation reportedly worsened. Bua said the neighbour frequently aggressively confronted her, refused to listen to any explanations, and repeatedly demanded apologies even for things she hadn’t done.

The man allegedly claimed to be a retired police officer with influential connections, which made her feel unsafe and reluctant to argue back.

In one of the more alarming incidents, the man reportedly pulled out a gun in front of Bua’s partner. When confronted later by another elder in the neighbourhood, he claimed he was just cleaning the weapon.

During the New Year period, he also allegedly fired a shot shortly after midnight while Bua’s brother was simply stepping outside to wish a friend a happy new year.

Other complaints from the neighbour included accusing Bua of riding her motorcycle in and out of the alleyway “about 30 times a day,” a claim she strongly denies, explaining that she works full-time and simply doesn’t have the time or fuel to do so.

To avoid provoking further complaints, she said she had gone as far as turning off the engine before reaching his home, pushing the motorcycle quietly through the alley, and even paying to reduce exhaust noise, but none of it made any difference.

The most recent conflict involves coughing. Bua’s boyfriend had fallen ill with influenza B and was experiencing uncontrollable coughing fits. According to her, the neighbour began banging on the wall every time he coughed, even late at night.

Despite repeated apologies and explanations, she said the neighbour continued to react with hostility.

The man allegedly laid down strict rules, insisting that no one in her home walk up or down the stairs, close doors, or make any noise at all after 9.00pm, warning that if disturbed, he would not respond politely.

Bua now says she is at her wits’ end, having tried every possible way to accommodate him without success.

