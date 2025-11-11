Retired policewoman in Saraburi seeks new home for wild cat after serious attack

Community animal lovers take in pets to prevent further harm

Photo via Khao Jor Leuk

An 83 year old retired policewoman in the central province of Saraburi sought a new home for a wild cat she had attempted to pet after it attacked her, leaving severe injuries that required more than 100 stitches.

Jeraja asked a rescue team for help in catching a wild cat she had been caring for and treating like her beloved child. She told the rescuers that she could no longer take care of it after the serious attack, which left wounds on both her arms.

According to Jeraja, she had four pet cats, one of which was considered a wild species. The wild cat unexpectedly turned aggressive and bit her arms. She had to receive over 100 stitches and 63 injections of antiseptic to treat the bite wounds.

The woman said she wanted to find a new home for both the wild cat and the other three pet cats, as she felt too old to care for them. She had no difficulty catching the three pet cats, but she was unable to capture the wild one.

Rescuers eventually managed to catch the cat by luring it into a cage with food, a process that took more than 20 minutes to succeed.

wild cat attack in Saraburi
Photo via Khao Jor Leuk

One of the rescuers, Somkiat Khunsaen, told SiamRath that his team had taken the three pet cats to their new owners yesterday.

The new owners, a couple living in the same area as Jeraja, work as garbage collectors and had previously cared for a cat. The couple were reportedly delighted to have new companions, especially after losing their previous pet.

The wild cat was taken by the rescue team to a new owner in the Phu Khae sub-district of Saraburi. This person is an animal lover and has experience caring for wild cats.

Thai woman attacked by wild cat she attempted to pet
Photo via Khao Jor Leuk

The media reported that Jeraja visited Adisorn Hospital yesterday to have her wounds cleaned, accompanied by her grandson. Through tears, Jeraja said she felt sad about letting the cats go, as she had cared for them for a long time.

“I was worried about them, but I am too old to keep them and care for them. I had no choice.”

She added that the wild cat had attempted to attack her again before the rescue team successfully captured it. She said she did not dare to look into its eyes, as she could feel its anger.

The exact species of the wild cat was not mentioned in the report. It is also unclear whether the cat can be kept as a pet under Thai law.

