Thai man clings to moving SUV in Pattaya allegedly to stop car thief

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 3, 2026, 2:12 PM
Photo via Facebook/ อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 7

Thai netizens called for further investigation after a viral video showed a Thai man clinging to the bonnet of a moving electric SUV on a road in Pattaya, allegedly in an attempt to stop a thief from stealing his vehicle.

A Thai woman shared the video on her Facebook account on Sunday, February 2, along with a caption claiming the car was stolen. Her post read…

“The man’s car was stolen when he parked his car on a motorway. He then jumped on the bonnet of the moving car which headed to central Pattaya. Please help him stop the thief. #Pattaya”

In the video, the man can be seen lying across the windscreen and bonnet of a grey electric SUV as it continued driving. He was heard shouting, “Stop! F*ck! Stop!” while struggling to hold on. Moments later, the vehicle made a left turn and disappeared from view, ending the footage.

Although the woman later deleted the original video from her account, it already attracted widespread attention online. The clip was subsequently reposted by multiple Thai news outlets and social media pages, prompting heated debate and calls for authorities to clarify what had actually happened.

Pattaya man clings on car bonnet to stop thief
Photo via Facebook/ อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 7

The Facebook news page สำนักข่าว สยามนิวส์ สื่อฮิต-ข่าวร้อน later reported that its journalists visited the scene near an overpass on Motorway No. 7 in Pattaya on February 1. There, they spoke with a motorcycle taxi rider who said he had witnessed the incident.

The rider, identified as 19 year old Pongsathon Taengdaen, said the grey electric SUV had parked briefly near his motorcycle taxi shelter before the incident unfolded. According to Pongsathon, the man suddenly climbed onto the bonnet as the vehicle began moving away.

Thai man clings to moving SUV in Pattaya allegedly to stop car thief | News by Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ สำนักข่าว สยามนิวส์ สื่อฮิต-ข่าวร้อน

Pongsathon said he intended to run over to help but the SUV sped off while the man was still clinging to the front of the car. He considered following the vehicle, but said he was unable to do so because a passenger was waiting for his service at the time.

As of now, authorities have not released any official statement confirming whether the vehicle was actually stolen. There have also been no reports of injuries, traffic accidents, or property damage linked to the incident in the area.

Netizens are awaiting clarification on the case, both from local police officers and the man featured in the video.

Thai taxi rider witnessed man clinging on car bonnet in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ สำนักข่าว สยามนิวส์ สื่อฮิต-ข่าวร้อน

A similar case was reported in July 2024 when a Thai woman jumped onto the bonnet of a car to stop a driver from fleeing after a crash. Despite witnesses attempting to intervene, the driver continued speeding away.

The woman later fell onto the road when the vehicle accelerated, and the driver managed to escape. No further official updates were made public in that case either.

