Massive elephant herd emerges near Thap Lan National Park

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 3, 2026, 3:00 PM
63 2 minutes read
Massive elephant herd emerges near Thap Lan National Park | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from Khaosod

A herd of at least 40 wild elephants was spotted near the forest border of Thap Lan National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima, prompting park officials and local villagers to step up overnight patrols to protect farmland and communities.

Last night, February 2, dozens of locals from Prong Sanuan village in Lam Phiak subdistrict, Khon Buri district, gathered to help authorities monitor and push back wild elephants after several of them emerged from the forest to forage and caused damage to nearby farmland.

Park officials confirmed that around 40 wild elephants had been seen moving close to the forest boundary. Thap Lan National Park’s response team, equipped with thermal drones, conducted all-night surveillance to support the local community.

At one point, a lone elephant was spotted wandering beyond the forest zone.

Thermal drone captures wild elephant herd near Thap Lan forest edge
Photo via Khaosod

Yotsawat Thiansawat, Director of the Protected Area Regional Office 1 (Prachin Buri), and Prawattisat Chanthep, head of Thap Lan National Park, acknowledged that the park’s elephant population has grown significantly.

According to them, as many as 200 elephants have formed large herds within the Nakhon Ratchasima section of the park.

These elephants have been foraging and damaging crops in border villages, particularly in Udom Sap subdistrict of Wang Nam Khiao district and Chorakhe Hin in Khon Buri district.

Related Articles

In response, park officials and local partners have maintained a joint operation to monitor and deter the herds for over four months. This appears to have prompted the elephants to split into smaller groups to avoid confrontation and access food more easily.

At popular tourist destinations within the park, including the scenic viewpoint at Pha Kep Tawan in Wang Nam Khiao, park authorities have ramped up patrols to protect visitors, especially during the winter camping season.

Khaosod reported that while no elephants have entered those areas, signs of at least two elephants were discovered near Khao Salad Dai, a well-known hilltop viewpoint.

That location was already closed to tourists following a tiger sighting near a community in early December last year, part of ongoing precautions to ensure dangerous wildlife does not remain in accessible zones.

Young wild tiger roaming near the Pha Rak Saladdai viewpoint in Wang Nam Khiao, Nakhon Ratchasima.
Young Tiger Spotted Near Khao Saladdai Viewpoint in December, 2025 | Photo via Khaosod

Separately, the Department of National Parks has announced its annual closure of Thap Lan National Park from March 1 to the end of May next year. The closure aligns with wildfire season and aims to give the ecosystem time to regenerate.

In similar news, a man was killed after being attacked by a wild elephant while camping with friends at Khao Yai National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima province. The incident took place as the man was out for a walk near the campsite, located in the Wang Nam Khiao district.

Latest Thailand News
GWM discontinues Good Cat, prepares ORA 5 SUV launch for Thai market | Thaiger Automotive

GWM discontinues Good Cat, prepares ORA 5 SUV launch for Thai market

24 seconds ago
Massive elephant herd emerges near Thap Lan National Park | Thaiger Thailand News

Massive elephant herd emerges near Thap Lan National Park

6 minutes ago
Ex-cop neighbour allegedly pulls gun over footsteps and coughing | Thaiger Thailand News

Ex-cop neighbour allegedly pulls gun over footsteps and coughing

48 minutes ago
Thai man clings to moving SUV in Pattaya allegedly to stop car thief | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai man clings to moving SUV in Pattaya allegedly to stop car thief

54 minutes ago
&#8216;Mr Spray&#8217; wanted for defacing Koh Pha Ngan with political graffiti | Thaiger Thailand News

‘Mr Spray’ wanted for defacing Koh Pha Ngan with political graffiti

2 hours ago
Pattaya bar guards caught on video assaulting tourist | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya bar guards caught on video assaulting tourist

2 hours ago
Foreign man flags sea pollution off Jomtien Beach in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreign man flags sea pollution off Jomtien Beach in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Udon Thani monk loses control, challenges officials at forest temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani monk loses control, challenges officials at forest temple

4 hours ago
Thailand’s Disneyland bid gains embassy support in US | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s Disneyland bid gains embassy support in US

4 hours ago
French couple deported and blacklisted after sex on Phuket tuk tuk | Thaiger Phuket News

French couple deported and blacklisted after sex on Phuket tuk tuk

5 hours ago
Cambodian beggar disguised as muslim woman arrested in Bangkok&#8217;s Sukhumvit district | Thaiger Bangkok News

Cambodian beggar disguised as muslim woman arrested in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit district

5 hours ago
Thailand signs deal with Canva to improve digital learning | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand signs deal with Canva to improve digital learning

5 hours ago
Thief slashes vocational student’s neck and steals motorcycle in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Thief slashes vocational student’s neck and steals motorcycle in Chon Buri

5 hours ago
How to use Binance in Southeast Asia | Thaiger Finance

How to use Binance in Southeast Asia

6 hours ago
Foreign tourists’ pickup stuck in sand at Phang Nga beach | Thaiger South Thailand News

Foreign tourists’ pickup stuck in sand at Phang Nga beach

6 hours ago
Yaowarat Chinese New Year cancelled to honour Queen Mother Sirikit | Thaiger Bangkok News

Yaowarat Chinese New Year cancelled to honour Queen Mother Sirikit

21 hours ago
Chiang Rai man arrested for stalking TikTok star and issuing death threats | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Rai man arrested for stalking TikTok star and issuing death threats

22 hours ago
Thailand pushes for ceasefire amid Cambodia border tensions | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand pushes for ceasefire amid Cambodia border tensions

22 hours ago
Mentally ill man caught sexually abusing dog near Buriram school | Thaiger Thailand News

Mentally ill man caught sexually abusing dog near Buriram school

22 hours ago
Thailand issues warning for scorching 2026 summer heatwave | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand issues warning for scorching 2026 summer heatwave

23 hours ago
Toddler found dead in ditch behind Ang Thong home | Thaiger Thailand News

Toddler found dead in ditch behind Ang Thong home

24 hours ago
Thai man lures 16 year old boy into creating swinger sex videos | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man lures 16 year old boy into creating swinger sex videos

1 day ago
Khao Yai camper killed after wild elephant attack near campsite | Thaiger Thailand News

Khao Yai camper killed after wild elephant attack near campsite

1 day ago
GISTDA takes Thailand closer to space milestone with China | Thaiger Thailand News

GISTDA takes Thailand closer to space milestone with China

1 day ago
3 Thai victims injured after 1-tonne traffic sign collapses in Saraburi | Thaiger Thailand News

3 Thai victims injured after 1-tonne traffic sign collapses in Saraburi

1 day ago
Environment NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 3, 2026, 3:00 PM
63 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.