Former officer shoots motorcycle taxi driver dead

Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: January 26, 2026, 2:26 PM
Photo via Khaosod

A former municipal officer fatally shot a motorcycle taxi driver at a taxi stand in Ratchada Soi 10, Huai Khwang district, Bangkok, on the morning of 26 January 2026.

Police from Huai Khwang Police Station received a report at 9.00am on 26 January 2026 of a shooting resulting in a death at the entrance of Soi Prachasanti 11-2, within Ratchadaphisek Soi 10. Officers attended the scene along with forensic personnel and emergency services.

At the location, officers found the body of a male motorcycle taxi driver, identified as Mr Toonjai, surname withheld, seated on a chair at his taxi stand. He had sustained two gunshot wounds to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Photo via Khaosod

Initial investigations identified the suspect as Mr Chu, a former municipal officer employed by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration. Witnesses told police that the suspect and the victim had a history of verbal disputes prior to the incident.

According to eyewitness accounts, earlier that morning the victim had been eating at a nearby food stall before returning to wait for passengers at the taxi stand. The suspect reportedly left his residence in the same alley on a motorcycle and approached the victim, leading to a heated argument. The suspect then returned to his residence.

Shortly afterwards, the suspect allegedly returned carrying a firearm. Witnesses stated that the victim remained seated at the taxi stand during the confrontation. The suspect then fired two shots at close range, fatally injuring the victim, before fleeing back to his residence.

Police secured the area and conducted an initial examination of the scene. Officers also collected physical evidence and began reviewing closed-circuit television footage from nearby buildings to establish the sequence of events.

Later the same day, the suspect’s son contacted authorities and persuaded his father to surrender. Police confirmed that the suspect turned himself in after discussions with family members and was taken into custody for questioning.

Investigators stated that the suspect is being held pending further legal proceedings. The case is being handled by Huai Khwang Police Station.

Khaosod reported details of the incident, citing police briefings and witness statements from the scene.

