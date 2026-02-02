Owner demands justice after cat found dead outside neighbour’s home

Edited photo made with photo from Thaipost

A cat owner filed a complaint in Songkhla today, February 2, after his Persian cat was found dead inside a sack under suspicious circumstances, with conflicting accounts over whether the animal had been mauled by dogs or killed deliberately.

The incident involves a nine month old Persian cat named Kitkat, whose owner, 20 year old Patchara, said the cat was found stuffed inside a red and white dog food sack outside his neighbour’s house on January 28.

Patchara, who also keeps another female Persian cat named Candy, said both cats had been home when he left with a friend to get food. When they returned, Candy was outside and Kitkat was missing. The house door could not be locked due to a faulty doorknob.

Patchara holding Candy, his surviving Persian cat in Songkhla
Patchara, the owner of the cat | Photo via Dailynews

They searched for about 30 minutes and heard distressing cat cries, but assumed it was another cat. The next day, Kitkat still hadn’t returned. That afternoon, the landlady arrived to let a repairman fix the door and mentioned hearing a cat in pain the night before from a nearby house. She suggested Patchara check the area.

At the neighbour’s house, the homeowner was standing outside with his wife when Patchara asked whether they had seen his cat. The man pointed to a red and white dog food sack placed near the front of the property. Inside was a dead cat, which Patchara confirmed was Kitkat.

The neighbour claimed that Kitkat had entered the home, damaged property, and was then killed by his three dogs. He also allegedly threatened to press charges against Patchara for negligence.

A tense argument followed. The homeowner initially refused to return the cat’s remains, but Patchara eventually snatched the sack and took Kitkat home. A nearby resident later told Patchara he had heard beating sounds, the cat’s cries, and threatening language on the night of the incident, before everything went quiet.

Related Articles

Kitkat was initially buried but later exhumed for a veterinary autopsy. The examination revealed three puncture wounds on the cat’s abdomen, aligned in a straight row, along with widespread bruising and bleeding from the ears, nose, and mouth.

The vet concluded that Kitkat’s injuries were caused by both blunt force trauma and a sharp object, with no evidence to support the claim of a fatal dog attack. Due to the nature of the wounds, which were inconsistent with typical animal bites, the remains were retained as evidence.

Patchara later posted the incident to his personal Facebook page, but a teenage boy, claiming to be the accused man’s nephew, responded with threatening comments. Fearing for his safety, Patchara brought the case to the media.

Exterior of Songkhla Administrative Court building
Songkhla Administrative Court | Photo from Facebook: ศาลปกครองสงขลา

Preliminary checks revealed that the accused man is an official with the Songkhla Administrative Court. Dailynews reported that a formal complaint has since been filed at Mueang Songkhla Police Station.

In similar news, back in October last year, a drunk Thai man beat his neighbour’s puppy to death at a rental accommodation in Bangkok. The motive for his actions remains unknown and is currently under investigation.

