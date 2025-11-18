Broke online seller robs Bangkok petrol station with fake gun

Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

A young online vendor was arrested in Bangkok after allegedly robbing a petrol station with a fake gun during the night to escape financial hardship.

The suspect, identified as 23 year old Phutawan, was arrested for allegedly robbing a petrol station in the Bang Bon area using a toy firearm while disguised in delivery rider gear. The incident occurred on Saturday, November 15, and police caught up with him two days later.

Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom led the arrest with support from Deputy Commander Phanlop Airmla and officers from Bang Khun Thian Police Station. The operation culminated in front of a condominium in the Samae Dam area, where Phutawan was taken into custody under a warrant issued by the Thonburi Criminal Court yesterday, November 17.

He now faces charges of nighttime robbery using a vehicle to aid his escape.

On the night of the robbery, Phutawan allegedly arrived at the petrol station on Bang Bon 1 Road wearing a black full-face helmet and a jacket from a well-known delivery service. He reportedly threatened a staff member with what appeared to be a firearm and made off with 4,000 baht in cash and a mobile phone, a total haul of around 6,000 baht.

Investigators tracked his movements and found he had changed clothes in Soi Ekachai 66, about 20 kilometres from the scene, before returning to his residence in the Samae Dam subdistrict.

During the arrest, police seized a blue Yamaha Grand Filano motorbike, a helmet, orange and black long-sleeve jackets, two pairs of jeans, a black belt, a mobile phone, 1,000 baht in cash, and the fake gun used in the robbery.

Phutawan confessed to the crime, blaming it on financial stress and a heated argument with his mother. He told officers that his income from online sales and delivery jobs wasn’t enough to cover his expenses, reported KhaoSod.

Following the confession, officers recovered the clothing worn during the crime and other evidence.

The suspect, along with all confiscated items, was transferred to Bang Khun Thian Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Broke online seller robs Bangkok petrol station with fake gun

