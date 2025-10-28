Bangkok salon owner shaken by gun-toting cop impersonator (video)

A Bangkok salon owner has called for police protection after a disturbing encounter with an armed man claiming to be a police officer outside her business.

The owner, 39 year old Nisarat “Niko” Auayklang, was at her hair salon on Rat Burana Road when the frightening incident occurred around midday. According to her account, a stranger aged between 35 and 40, approximately 155 to 160 centimetres tall with a slim build, arrived at her shop on a blue Yamaha Fino motorcycle. He wore a maroon short-sleeved polo shirt bearing what appeared to be a police badge logo, green knee-length shorts, black sandals, and a white helmet.

Without warning, the man began shouting profanities and claimed to be a police officer. Nisarat, who had never seen the man before, noticed a firearm tucked at his waist. Alarmed for her safety and the safety of her clients, mostly women, she quickly locked the door.

“He just started shouting and showing the gun at his waist. I didn’t know who he was, but I was scared for my life.”

The man continued yelling outside, walked around the salon taking photographs, and then circled the premises several times on his motorcycle before finally leaving. The ordeal left both Nisarat and her clients visibly shaken.

Soon after, she reported the incident to Rat Burana Police Station. Police Lieutenant Natthaphong Thasri, deputy inspector of investigations, recorded her statement and launched an inquiry into the suspect’s identity and whether he is, in fact, a law enforcement officer, reported KhaoSod.

Nisarat said that she is not only concerned for her own safety but also for her customers and staff.

“Whether he’s a real officer or not, there’s no excuse for threatening people with a gun. This behaviour is dangerous and unacceptable.”

Police are reviewing CCTV footage and questioning local witnesses to determine the man’s identity and whether criminal charges can be pursued. They have also promised increased patrols in the area to reassure residents and local business owners.

