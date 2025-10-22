Pattaya drug dealer caught with gun, meth in hotel sting

A suspected drug dealer was arrested in Pattaya during a joint operation after police received a tip-off about narcotics being sold in the area.

A coordinated operation between Bang Lamung district officials and local police has led to the arrest of an alleged drug dealer in Pattaya, who was caught red-handed with narcotics and a loaded firearm during a sting at a local hotel.

The suspect, identified as Waiyawut Srisuwan, also known by the alias Tua, was apprehended in the car park of a hotel on Soi Buakhao yesterday, October 21. Acting on a tip-off received via the Bang Lamung Broken Down LINE app, officers from Bang Lamung district and Pattaya Police tracked Waiyawut for several days, eventually organising a sting operation to catch him in the act.

The operation was carried out under the direction of Chon Buri Governor Naris Niramaiwong and Bang Lamung District Chief Patcharapat Sritanyanon.

Officers arrested Waiyawut as he attempted to deliver drugs from a sedan. During the search, police discovered a 9mm pistol with ammunition tucked into his waistband and a quantity of crystal methamphetamine concealed inside a bag within the vehicle.

The investigation then moved to Waiyawut’s residence on the 19th floor of a condominium in Jomtien, where officers uncovered further evidence. Black bags hidden under the kitchen sink contained:

2,995 methamphetamine pills

53.78 grammes of crystal methamphetamine

1.41g of ketamine

Drug paraphernalia

Digital scales

A supply of ziplock distribution bags

During interrogation, Waiyawut reportedly confessed to distributing the drugs himself. He told police he sold methamphetamine pills for around 10 baht each and crystal meth at a rate of 2,000 baht per 5g. He claimed the pistol was for self-defence and had been purchased from a friend, reported The Pattaya News.

Waiyawut was transferred to Pattaya City Police Station and is now facing multiple charges, including illegal possession of Category 1 narcotics with intent to distribute and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Police say the arrest is part of a broader crackdown on drug activity under Chon Buri province’s Safe Chon Buri, Free from Drugs and Vice campaign. Investigations are ongoing to identify others involved in the distribution network.