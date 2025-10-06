Former inmate kills neighbour in minor road dispute in Phetchaburi

A former inmate remains at large after fatally shooting his neighbour following a road dispute in the southern province of Phetchaburi.

Officers from Raisathon Police Station were called to investigate the death of 46 year old Rungarun Thiankham on a road in Raisathon Subdistrict, Ban Lad District, Phetchaburi, at around 5pm on Saturday, October 4. Rungarun sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his head, torso, chest, and right arm.

The victim’s motorcycle with a sidecar was found parked in the middle of the road, while twelve bullet casings were scattered nearby.

The gunman was later identified as Rungarun’s neighbour, 44 year old Phattana Ninsook. He reportedly returned to his home, located about 400 metres from the crime scene, demanded 5,000 baht in cash from his wife, before fleeing on his motorcycle.

The victim’s wife, 46 year old Monruedee, told police that tensions began to flare between the suspect and the victim after their motorcycles brushed against each other, causing a minor accident.

According to Channel 7, the suspect had been released from prison two years ago after serving a sentence for murder. He currently remains at large, but no further updates on the investigation have been released.

Another shooting, reportedly sparked by a minor road altercation, occurred in Pathum Thani in August, when a gunman confronted a motorcyclist after a brief argument. The suspect later opened fire, but the bullet struck the victim’s girlfriend instead.

A similar incident took place in Samut Prakan in July, when a Thai man was shot while riding his motorcycle along Bang Na-Trat Road. The victim’s father told the media that his son had been followed by the gunman for some time before the shooting, though the motive behind the stalking and attack remains unclear.

In April, an exchange of glances at a restaurant led to a shooting that killed a 17 year old girl on a road in Pathum Thani. The young victim was shot in her forehead while travelling on a motorcycle with her male friend.