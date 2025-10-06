Former inmate kills neighbour in minor road dispute in Phetchaburi

Suspect with history of murder flees on motorcycle and remains at large

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin18 seconds agoLast Updated: Monday, October 6, 2025
50 1 minute read
Former inmate kills neighbour in minor road dispute in Phetchaburi | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวเพชรบุรี 24ชั่วโมง

A former inmate remains at large after fatally shooting his neighbour following a road dispute in the southern province of Phetchaburi.

Officers from Raisathon Police Station were called to investigate the death of 46 year old Rungarun Thiankham on a road in Raisathon Subdistrict, Ban Lad District, Phetchaburi, at around 5pm on Saturday, October 4. Rungarun sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his head, torso, chest, and right arm.

The victim’s motorcycle with a sidecar was found parked in the middle of the road, while twelve bullet casings were scattered nearby.

The gunman was later identified as Rungarun’s neighbour, 44 year old Phattana Ninsook. He reportedly returned to his home, located about 400 metres from the crime scene, demanded 5,000 baht in cash from his wife, before fleeing on his motorcycle.

The victim’s wife, 46 year old Monruedee, told police that tensions began to flare between the suspect and the victim after their motorcycles brushed against each other, causing a minor accident.

Shooting motivated by minor road conflict after handlebars caught
Photo via 77 Kaoded

According to Channel 7, the suspect had been released from prison two years ago after serving a sentence for murder. He currently remains at large, but no further updates on the investigation have been released.

Another shooting, reportedly sparked by a minor road altercation, occurred in Pathum Thani in August, when a gunman confronted a motorcyclist after a brief argument. The suspect later opened fire, but the bullet struck the victim’s girlfriend instead.

Related Articles
Former inmate escapes on motorcycle after fatal shooting
Photo via ThaiRath

A similar incident took place in Samut Prakan in July, when a Thai man was shot while riding his motorcycle along Bang Na-Trat Road. The victim’s father told the media that his son had been followed by the gunman for some time before the shooting, though the motive behind the stalking and attack remains unclear.

In April, an exchange of glances at a restaurant led to a shooting that killed a 17 year old girl on a road in Pathum Thani. The young victim was shot in her forehead while travelling on a motorcycle with her male friend.

Latest Thailand News
Former inmate kills neighbour in minor road dispute in Phetchaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Former inmate kills neighbour in minor road dispute in Phetchaburi

18 seconds ago
Bangkok police arrest nine in teen gang shooting under Phra Pok Klao Bridge | Thaiger Crime News

Bangkok police arrest nine in teen gang shooting under Phra Pok Klao Bridge

11 minutes ago
Man breaks into ex-wife’s home in Ayutthaya, kills her father | Thaiger Thailand News

Man breaks into ex-wife’s home in Ayutthaya, kills her father

28 minutes ago
3 prisons officials killed in murder-suicide in welfare accommodation | Thaiger Thailand News

3 prisons officials killed in murder-suicide in welfare accommodation

49 minutes ago
Four drown as flooding worsens in Ayutthaya, over 42,000 households affected | Thaiger Thailand News

Four drown as flooding worsens in Ayutthaya, over 42,000 households affected

53 minutes ago
Thai-Cambodian border conflict victims receive financial aid | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai-Cambodian border conflict victims receive financial aid

3 hours ago
Iranian man poses as police and extorts money from Indian men in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Iranian man poses as police and extorts money from Indian men in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Parliament passes Fisheries Act amendment; concerns over marine conservation | Thaiger Thailand News

Parliament passes Fisheries Act amendment; concerns over marine conservation

3 hours ago
Drunk Thai former boxing champion beaten in shop brawl | Thaiger Thailand News

Drunk Thai former boxing champion beaten in shop brawl

3 hours ago
Armed gang steals 23 million baht in gold from Narathiwat supermarket | Thaiger Thailand News

Armed gang steals 23 million baht in gold from Narathiwat supermarket

4 hours ago
Thailand aims to boost gaming sector with new industry law | Thaiger Business News

Thailand aims to boost gaming sector with new industry law

4 hours ago
Democrat Party revival as Abhisit Vejjajiva set to return | Thaiger Thailand News

Democrat Party revival as Abhisit Vejjajiva set to return

4 hours ago
Thai TikToker’s lion attacks 2 victims, including 11 year old boy in Kanchanaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai TikToker’s lion attacks 2 victims, including 11 year old boy in Kanchanaburi

4 hours ago
Typhoon Matmo brings heavy rain to Thailand&#8217;s 32 provinces | Thaiger Thailand News

Typhoon Matmo brings heavy rain to Thailand’s 32 provinces

5 hours ago
Outcry over man&#8217;s comments on security guard&#8217;s dining choice | Thaiger Thailand News

Outcry over man’s comments on security guard’s dining choice

21 hours ago
Thailand disrupts nine drug networks, seizes millions of narcotics | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand disrupts nine drug networks, seizes millions of narcotics

22 hours ago
Myanmar national fatally stabbed in Patong altercation | Thaiger Phuket News

Myanmar national fatally stabbed in Patong altercation

23 hours ago
Japanese tourist assaulted in Pattaya, suffers fractured nose | Thaiger Pattaya News

Japanese tourist assaulted in Pattaya, suffers fractured nose

1 day ago
Pattaya tackles stray dog concerns after viral complaints | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya tackles stray dog concerns after viral complaints

1 day ago
Taxi driver faces charges for keeping lost wallet in Bang Bua Thong | Thaiger Thailand News

Taxi driver faces charges for keeping lost wallet in Bang Bua Thong

1 day ago
Thai man arrested for assaulting niece in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man arrested for assaulting niece in Nonthaburi

1 day ago
Outrage as teacher accused of assaulting student over marshmallows | Thaiger Thailand News

Outrage as teacher accused of assaulting student over marshmallows

1 day ago
Kanchanaburi tattoo shop removes child&#8217;s offensive tattoo for free | Thaiger Thailand News

Kanchanaburi tattoo shop removes child’s offensive tattoo for free

1 day ago
EGAT keeps dams and power supply steady amid heavy rains | Thaiger Thailand News

EGAT keeps dams and power supply steady amid heavy rains

2 days ago
Bank of Thailand to roll out white-label ATM licences next year | Thaiger Business News

Bank of Thailand to roll out white-label ATM licences next year

2 days ago
Crime NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin18 seconds agoLast Updated: Monday, October 6, 2025
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.