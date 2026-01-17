Wife opposes bail for former deputy mayor in fatal shooting case

Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: January 17, 2026, 12:00 PM
457 1 minute read
Photo via Khaosod

The wife of a man fatally shot in Phatthalung province has formally objected to bail for a former deputy mayor of a sub-district administrative organisation accused of carrying out the killing, following the suspect’s surrender to police.

The shooting occurred at about 8.30am on January 16, 2026, on the Ban Hat Khai Tao–Fa La Mi road in Moo 11, Na Pakho subdistrict, Bang Kaeo district. Police from Bang Kaeo Police Station responded to reports of gunfire and found bloodstains, footwear, a Honda motorcycle with a sidecar, and four 11mm bullet casings at the scene.

The victim, identified as Mr. Chamnong, also known as Khong, aged 51, was transported by emergency responders from Bang Kaeo Hospital after being shot four times in the chest. He later died from his injuries.

Photo via Khaosod

According to initial police findings, Mr. Chamnong was riding his motorcycle to deliver breakfast to his bedridden mother when he was followed by a pickup truck. The vehicle reportedly overtook him, after which the driver exited and opened fire before fleeing the scene.

Police later identified the suspect as Mr. Preecha, aged 61, a former deputy mayor of Na Pakho subdistrict and a former village headman. Investigators said he fled the area in his vehicle, parking it at a village headman’s residence in Moo 10, around two kilometres from the shooting location, before leaving in another car.

Authorities said the alleged motive was linked to an ongoing land dispute between the two parties.

At about 5.00pm on January 16, Mr. Preecha was brought to Bang Kaeo Police Station by his son and surrendered to investigators. He was accompanied by a lawyer and provided an initial statement. Police have charged him with premeditated murder.

On the morning of January 17, at around 10.54am, the victim’s wife, Mrs. Nucharawadee, arrived at the police station with relatives to file a formal objection to bail. They expressed concerns that the suspect’s financial resources and local connections could affect the early stages of the legal process.

Police confirmed that the objection would be forwarded to the court as part of the bail consideration process. Further legal proceedings are pending.

Details of the case were first reported by Khaosod, citing local police and family members.

Wife opposes bail for former deputy mayor in fatal shooting case

Photo of Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes is a New Orleans-born, Bangkok-based comedian, writer, and oil painter. With over eight years of performing comedy across Asia, including venues like The Laughing Skull in Atlanta and Spicy Comedy in Shanghai, Daniel's act blends cultural commentary and personal stories. As an oil painter with over eleven years of experience, his work has been exhibited in the U.S. and China. He also writes darkly satirical essays and comedic columns on expat life and modern absurdities.