PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says “sorry” for spraying reporters with hand sanitiser | The Thaiger

Thailand
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says “sorry” for spraying reporters with hand sanitiser
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says he was just “playing” around when he sprayed puffs of hand sanitiser at reporters during a press conference. When asked questions about a possible reshuffle of the Thai Cabinet, Prayut picked up a bottle of alcohol spray at his podium and gave the front row of the press a good spray while walking off, ending the conference.
The incident was filmed live and was picked up by international news outlets. Today, Prayut made an official apology and said he was just playing.
“I’m sorry, I didn’t mean to. I usually play with the media like this… I won’t do it again.”
Back in 2014, Prayut tossed a banana peel at a Thairath TV camera crew after being told to face the camera.
SOURCE: Khaosod
Eastern Thailand
Be a private island castaway on Koh Munnork, Thailand | VIDEO
Stranded on your very own private island in Thailand. Well, not quite stranded. Chris takes us on a tour of the relatively tiny Koh Munnork (Munnork Island), off the coast of Rayong in east Thailand.
The prices for a stay on the private island vary and usually start around 10,000 baht a night but there’s always promotions on and, depending on when you want to visit, you can usually find a price under 4,000 baht per night. This one we found on Agoda.com. You can also book directly on the Koh Munnork website where they have their own promotions and packages.
That page is in English and in Thai languages. The island also has a Facebook and Instagram page sharing more pics from this beautiful little patch of privacy in the Gulf of Thailand.
The best time of the year to visit is probably between December and April. The wettest months are around September and October. But, really, you’ll have great days throughout most of the year but if you want to enjoy the diving, the December to April window is definitely going to be the best.
Thailand
Attorney, university professors seek bail for leaders of pro-democracy Ratsadon group
An attorney, along with university professors, are seeking the release of pro-democracy leaders from jail by requesting bail at Thailand’s Criminal Court. The attorney from Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, Kritsadang Nutcharas, joined with professors from Bangkok’s Thammasat and Mahidol universities to request the release of 3 of the Ratsadon group’s core members.
Kritsadang says the families of Rung, Penguin, and Pai Daodin, agreed that professors should attend court, to explain why the leaders needed to be granted bail. He says the 3 are still enrolled at universities and need to finish their final year of studies.
He says, so far, they have pooled bonds of up to 500,000 baht for each leader’s bail to assure the court that the accused will not flee or cause any other harm. The Ratsadon leaders were previously denied bail, after being arrested on lèse majesté charges related to the protests in front of Thammasat University and Sanam Luang on September 19 and 20 of last year.
Thailand’s Immigration Bureau has also clarified that foreign students can, indeed, take part in political gatherings provided they follow the law. The news comes after The Asian Institute of Technology sent an email to its students saying it respected freedom of expression but was conveying a request from Thai immigration for foreign students not to join protests.
The issue email caused quite a confusion with foreign ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat, saying the AIT may have been suffering from a “miscommunication” when the Immigration Bureau sent letters to all educational institutes in the area, advising students to be careful joining mass gatherings for fears over Covid-19 spreading.
“Please be assured that the Immigration Bureau has never issued an order to ban foreign students from political gatherings. We only want them to be careful about the pandemic. The bureau understands well about people’s rights under the Thai constitution.”
Thailand’s political landscape has been noted by many international agencies with the US based Freedom House, a democracy advocacy group, choosing to downgrade Thailand from being “partly free” to “not free” in its latest global rankings.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: 81 new Covid-19 cases
81 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 538 active cases. Since the start of the pandemic, the CCSA has reported a total of 26,679 coronavirus infections and 85 deaths.
Out of the 81 new cases, 30 were transmitted at high risk areas in Samut Sakhon, Pathum Thani, Bangkok, Tak and Phetchaburi.
37 cases were detected through active case finding in Samut Sakhon, Pathum Thani and Tak. 11 cases were detected in quarantine for those travelling to Thailand from overseas. The other 3 cases are Burmese migrants who tested positive for Covid-19 in Prachuap Khiri Khan after being detained for crossing the Thai-Myanmar border illegally.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Laurent
Friday, March 12, 2021 at 4:57 pm
Thank you @ The Thaiger by keeping us with this update.
What he did was not acceptable, and a sorry doesn’t work.
How arrogant. How shamefull. I want to say a lot but I will stop here.
Cheers
Tom
Friday, March 12, 2021 at 5:16 pm
I cna’t believee this halfwit actualy runs a country… what’s wrong were all the press crew dirty farangs and that’s why he sprayed it?