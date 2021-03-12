Be a private island castaway on Koh Munnork, Thailand | VIDEO | The Thaiger

Eastern Thailand
Be a private island castaway on Koh Munnork, Thailand | VIDEO
Stranded on your very own private island in Thailand. Well, not quite stranded. Chris takes us on a tour of the relatively tiny Koh Munnork (Munnork Island), off the coast of Rayong in east Thailand.
The prices for a stay on the private island vary and usually start around 10,000 baht a night but there’s always promotions on and, depending on when you want to visit, you can usually find a price under 4,000 baht per night. This one we found on Agoda.com. You can also book directly on the Koh Munnork website where they have their own promotions and packages.
That page is in English and in Thai languages. The island also has a Facebook and Instagram page sharing more pics from this beautiful little patch of privacy in the Gulf of Thailand.
The best time of the year to visit is probably between December and April. The wettest months are around September and October. But, really, you’ll have great days throughout most of the year but if you want to enjoy the diving, the December to April window is definitely going to be the best.
Road deaths
1 dead, 1 injured, 2 businesses damaged in 6-vehicle collision in eastern Thailand
A collision involving 6 vehicles in the eastern province of Chon Buri has left 1 man dead, 1 woman injured, and damaged 2 businesses in the vicinity. The Pattaya News reports that the incident occurred in Si Racha, with traffic disrupted for several hours after the event.
It’s understood the driver of a large trailer truck lost control of the vehicle and it overturned, blocking the road. This in turn led to a collision between 5 other vehicles, 2 of which drove into a noodle restaurant and a grocery store, damaging both businesses. Rescue workers found the truck driver inside the cab of his vehicle and he was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been named as 41 year old Adithep Buranpai.
A 54 year old unnamed woman who was eating in the noodle restaurant at the time of the incident was struck by the trailer truck and sustained head and foot injuries. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The drivers of the other 5 vehicles escaped serious injury and declined to go to hospital.
Rescue workers had to spend several hours clearing the wreckage before traffic returned to normal. According to the Pattaya News report, police in Si Racha have launched an investigation into the collision amid reports of conflicting testimonies from other drivers and witnesses.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Road deaths
Roadtrippers take a break at petrol station only to find dead body under car
A group of holiday road trippers from Pathum Thani got a horrifying surprise after finding a partial human body underneath one of their cars. The group was on their way to Koh Chang when they stopped at a petrol station this morning in the eastern province of Khao Saming.
The 10 holidaymakers reported the discovery at Sawang Sawai PTT petrol station at 6:30am. Police and rescue workers say the body was trapped under a Honda Jazz. They say there was no damage to the car as it appeared the car did not have an accident.
The driver of the car says he and 9 of his friends were travelling together in 4 cars, when they stopped at the petrol station to take a break. It was then that one of his friends noticed what looked like a body of some sort beneath his car. Media reports say there was an arm, legs, and torso found under the car, but no head.
The driver says they thought the body was a dead animal carcass and slowly backed up the car, only to find a partial human body. About 3 to 4 kilometres earlier, he said they all saw what they thought was a dog carcass on the road, but it was dark and could not clearly see what it was.
Their accounts stack up to what Swang Boonchuay rescue foundation confirmed as it arrived a couple of hours earlier to the scene of an accident in Chanthaburi province. Their search turned up nothing but then the team went out again a bit later and found human body parts scattered along Sukhumvit Road.
Police say they will examine the driver’s car while he is on holiday in which he will return afterwards to collect it.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Man arrested for allegedly killing baby step-daughter who wouldn’t stop crying
A 25 year old man has been arrested in the eastern town of Si Racha, after he allegedly confessed to killing his 1 year old step-daughter because she wouldn’t stop crying. The Pattaya News reports that Worakit Jitprasong told police he didn’t mean to kill the child, only to stop her crying.
Officers who arrived at the property in the sub-district of Bang Phra found the heavily bruised body of the baby and believe she died at least an hour before they got there. The baby’s mother, Warangkana Kietprasong, was crying by her daughter’s body. It’s understood she told police that her husband, Worakit, step-father to the baby, had jealous tendencies and had accused her of being involved with another man.
“I have lived with my new husband Worakit Jitprasong for a year. I had a daughter with my ex-husband. Worakit has been jealous lately and accused me that I was having a relationship with another man. He started to assault me in a fit of rage. My daughter started crying which made him angrier and he began to hit her as well. My daughter did not survive his blows as he kept hitting her due to being furious that she would not stop crying.”
Meanwhile, in his statement to police, Worakit has reportedly admitted to killing the baby, but says it was not intentional.
“The baby kept looking at me and would not stop crying despite me warning many times to stop. That made me enraged. I didn’t mean to kill the child, I only wanted her to stop crying.”
The man has been taken into custody on charges of murdering a minor.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
