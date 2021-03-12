Be a private island castaway on Koh Munnork, Thailand | VIDEO | The Thaiger

Stranded on your very own private island in Thailand. Well, not quite stranded. Chris takes us on a tour of the relatively tiny Koh Munnork (Munnork Island), off the coast of Rayong in east Thailand.

The prices for a stay on the private island vary and usually start around 10,000 baht a night but there’s always promotions on and, depending on when you want to visit, you can usually find a price under 4,000 baht per night. This one we found on Agoda.com. You can also book directly on the Koh Munnork website where they have their own promotions and packages.

That page is in English and in Thai languages. The island also has a Facebook and Instagram page sharing more pics from this beautiful little patch of privacy in the Gulf of Thailand.

The best time of the year to visit is probably between December and April. The wettest months are around September and October. But, really, you’ll have great days throughout most of the year but if you want to enjoy the diving, the December to April window is definitely going to be the best.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.