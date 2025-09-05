Anutin poised to take top job as PM vote nears

Anutin Charnvirakul is expected to be confirmed as Thailand’s next prime minister today, following a key political shift involving party alliances and a planned vote.

House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha confirmed that the parliamentary vote for the new Prime Minister will be held today, September 5. The move follows the latest twist in Thailand’s turbulent political landscape, which now positions Anutin at the helm, with the Pheu Thai Party’s candidate, Chaikasem Nitisiri, left in a trailing position.

On Wednesday, September 3, Anutin revealed his intention to form a minority government and announced he had secured the People’s Party’s support. His party, Bhumjaithai, is reportedly set to oversee key ministries, including the Ministry of Transport, which is likely to be led by Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.

Party insiders suggest Bhumjaithai will retain the Interior Ministry, contrary to earlier speculation that it would be handed to the Klatham Party. Other expected appointments include Bhumjaithai secretary-general Chaichanok Chidchob as Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, and former deputy House speaker Paradorn Prissanananthakul as PM’s Office Minister.

The Klatham Party is expected to hold onto the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry and the Education Ministry, with a possible addition of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security.

Meanwhile, members of the United Thai Nation Party are tipped for the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment. The Finance, Commerce and Foreign Affairs portfolios are expected to be allocated to non-partisan technocrats, according to Bangkok Post.

Chaikasem, meanwhile, has not backed down. Yesterday, September 4, he reaffirmed his readiness to lead the nation and said Pheu Thai had accepted all of the People’s Party’s conditions to secure support for his premiership.

“If elected, I will dissolve Parliament immediately, not in four months, to return power to the people. We will honour the agreement: no changes, no tricks.”

People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut denied any internal splits and criticised Pheu Thai for “inconsistency and insincerity” in negotiations, accusing them of leaking to the media.

“I have no regrets in aligning with Bhumjaithai. If Anutin fails to deliver, I’ll take full responsibility.”