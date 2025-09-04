Political showdown: Thailand’s House to vote on new PM tomorrow

Thailand’s House of Representatives will vote tomorrow to elect a new Prime Minister, following the dismissal of Paetongtarn Shinawatra. The outcome could reshape the country’s political landscape.

As stipulated by the Constitution, the entire Cabinet was removed from office, with the caretaker government remaining in place until a new administration is formed.

In response to the ongoing political turmoil, the Bhumjaithai Party has nominated its leader, Anutin Charnvirakul, as its candidate for Prime Minister. Meanwhile, the Pheu Thai Party has nominated Chaikasem Nitisiri as its candidate. These nominations come amidst speculation regarding the potential dissolution of Parliament, although the royal decree for such a dissolution was rejected.

Yesterday, September 3, the Office of the Secretariat of the House of Representatives published the agenda for the meeting tomorrow, September 5, which included the urgent matter of selecting a new Prime Minister in accordance with Section 159 of the Thai Constitution. House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha confirmed that the vote would take place tomorrow, marking a critical moment in Thailand’s political process.

This announcement follows a significant development earlier this week, when the Privy Council returned a draft royal decree to dissolve the House, submitted by caretaker Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

According to sources from Government House, the Privy Council cited procedural and legal concerns, particularly regarding the authority of a caretaker government to propose such a decree. Phumtham declined to comment when approached by reporters on the matter.

With the dissolution of Parliament no longer an immediate option, the House will proceed with the vote for Prime Minister. If successful, Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, could form a new government, supported by the 143-member People’s Party, the largest parliamentary faction, reported KhaoSod and Bangkok Post.

However, the opposition’s support for this government would come with strict conditions, including the dissolution of the House within four months and the holding of a general election, alongside a potential referendum on constitutional amendments.