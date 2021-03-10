Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha sprays hand sanitiser at reporters – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha sprays hand sanitiser at reporters – VIDEO
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha sprayed hand sanitiser at reporters yesterday, avoiding a question about the cabinet reshuffle and walking out of his press conference followed by a mist of alcohol .
The prime minister had been asked about a list of candidates for cabinet positions that opened up after 3 ministers were detained on insurrection charges for their involvement in protests from back in 2014 to oust the Yingluck administration.
After the question, Prayut said “Is there anything else to ask? I don’t know, I haven’t seen it. Isn’t it something the prime minister should know first,” according to Reuters. Prayut then left his podium and sprayed the hand sanitiser at reporters as he walked out.
Back in 2014, Prayut tossed a banana peel at a Thairath TV camera crew after being told to face the camera.
Thai tiger park faces permanent closure amid wildlife smuggling allegations
The threat of permanent closure hangs over a tiger park in the north-eastern province of Mukdahan, due to the alleged illegal smuggling of tiger cubs. The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has brought charges against Mukda Tiger Park & Farm, also known as Mukda Suan Sua, and ordered the facility to close for 30 days.
The DNP also plans to withdraw the park’s operating licence, a move that could lead to permanent closure, as this is not the park’s first offence. In December, Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand, a non-governmental organisation involved in the rescue of domesticated and captive wildlife, reported that officials seized 5 live tigers and a severed tiger head from the park. Subsequent DNA tests showed that the tiger cubs were not the offspring of parenting tigers at the park, arousing suspicions that they had been smuggled in. The park was shut for a month in January as a result of the findings.
In the latest development, DNA tests on another 2 tiger cubs, “Khao Mao” and “Khao Pluak”, show they too were not born at the park. The park operator had claimed the cubs were the offspring of parenting tigers, “Do Do” and “Ma Feung”, but the DNA tests show otherwise. The DNP believes these cubs were also smuggled into the facility.
According to a Bangkok Post report, Sompong Thongsrikhem from the Wildlife Conservation Office says this latest violation could see the park shut down for good. According to wildlife protection law, the DNP can permanently close a facility that has been temporarily closed on 2 occasions in a 12 month period. He says he expects the park to close for good this year. The owner of the park also faces up to 5 years in prison if convicted of wildlife smuggling and perjury.
There are 46 tigers and cubs at Mukda Suan Sua, all of which will now be DNA-tested. So far, tests on 6 cubs show none of them were born at the facility. The DNP says it will also be expanding DNA testing to cover 1,500 tigers at 39 tiger parks across Thailand.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand to reduce quarantine to 7 days, meeting to confirm next Monday | VIDEO
ASQ, changes for people arriving in Thailand. After 12 months of forcing foreign travellers into a 14 day mandatory stay in a hotel, at their expense, as part of the Alternative State Quarantine program… better know as the ASQ… the Thai government have slightly relented in a revised ASQ.
The updated quarantine is a response to immense pressure from the tourism industry to do something, anything… to encourage overseas visitors to come back to Thailand. The update takes into account the current roll out of vaccinations for the coronavirus around the world, the biggest such operation in history. It’s yet to be seen if the reduction in the quarantine will do much to boost the amount of travellers willing to take on a quarantine period and all the paperwork that’s been added to the travel process.
It’s also a gamble for a risk-averse government who will be watching for any rise in coronavirus case numbers. From April, the Thai government is cutting the mandatory quarantine in half, from 14 to seven days, for any foreign travellers arriving in Thailand, IF you have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.
There are a few things to note in the fine print… Vaccinations have to be administered within three months of your departure and travellers are still required to produce a negative Covid-19 test result within three days before departure. If you haven’t had a coronavirus vaccine, but you can produce the paperwork with a negative coronavirus result, you will have to spend 10 days in quarantine.
The revised quarantine program won’t apply to people travelling from the African continent, who will still have to quarantine for the full 14 days. The Health Minister cites the emergence of variants of the coronavirus for this exception, despite the variants popping up in many other places around the world.
Thailand News Today | ASQ quarantine update, lights out on Koh Samui | March 9
In today’s news, the government is looking to cut the quarantine time in half, more news on Thailand’s vaccine roll out, and the Thai Navy accidentally cuts off Koh Samui’s electricity supply. We’ve also got the latest information on the country’s air quality woes later in this edition.
Thailand’s Public Health Minister Anutin has announced that everyone who receives both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine will be issued with a vaccine certificate. He says the vaccine certificate will be similar to the vaccination books already in circulation for some time and used to prove inoculation against yellow fever, and similar to other similar travel documents used around parts of the world for decades. According to a Coconuts report, both the paper and online version of the certificate will cost 50 baht and will be available from hospitals administering the vaccines. Yes, you will have to pay for it.
On the vaccine front there’s quite a lot of updated news… First, there was the unexpected arrival of the AstraZeneca vaccine on the same day Thailand took delivery of the Chinese vaccines. Then there was the announcement that PM Prayut Chan-o-cha was too old for China’s Sinovac jab and would get the AstraZeneca one instead. And then there was the delay to the PM receiving his injection, blamed on paperwork that was missing from the AstraZeneca shipment. Now, finally, the rollout of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca jab is scheduled for Thursday and the PM will be first in line.
The lights were out for the Surat Thani islands after a widespread blackout swept over Koh Samui and Koh Pha Ngan. A Thai navy ship anchor apparently was dropped on an underwater cable which supplied power to the islands in off the Surat Thani coast.
The president of the Airlines Association of Thailand says further layoffs in the sector are inevitable, due to the slow return of international tourism and a limited amount of local customers to keep the domestic carriers afloat. Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth says the sluggish revival of foreign tourism, now not expected until the end of the year, means all carriers continue to face crippling financial hardship. And while there was a surge in the domestic market during the last quarter of 2020, the return of the virus in late December has brought demand to a grinding halt with the local carriers still limited to reduced schedules and routes.
A local politician allegedly shot 4 people at a pub in Nakhon Phanom, far north east Thailand. Witnesses told the Bangkok Post that the man started firing shots at throughout the pub because he was drunk and unhappy with the table service. Police arrested a 58 year old , who is a village kamnan.
