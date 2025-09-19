Thai king endorses Anutin’s new Cabinet of 36 ministers

Thailand’s new Cabinet was officially endorsed by His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn, allowing the prime minister and ministers to take office following a recent leadership change.

The announcement was published in the Royal Gazette today, September 19, allowing the ministers to proceed with their oath-taking ceremony before the king and formally present their policy statement to Parliament: Thailand’s final step before the Cabinet can begin its duties.

Anutin Charnvirakul, who also serves as interior minister, was appointed as Thailand’s 32nd prime minister earlier this month. He stepped into the role following the dismissal of former prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra by the Constitutional Court over an ethics breach.

The Bhumjaithai Party leader has pledged to prioritise tackling the rising cost of living, household debt, and the strengthening baht, which has posed challenges to exports and tourism.

The Cabinet features several key appointments across economic, diplomatic, and security portfolios. Ekniti Nitithanprapas has been named finance minister, Suphajee Suthumpun will serve as commerce minister, and Sihasak Phuangketkeow has taken on the role of foreign affairs minister.

Former PTT executive Atthapol Rerkpiboon takes on the energy portfolio, while Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, now deputy prime minister, also oversees the transport ministry.

Defence is in the hands of General Nattaphon Narkphanit, with Lieutenant General Adul Boonthamcharoen as his deputy. Legal heavyweight Borwornsak Uwanno joins as one of four deputy prime ministers.

The full Cabinet lineup is as follows:

Prime Minister and Interior Minister: Anutin Charnvirakul

Finance Minister: Ekniti Nitithanprapas

Transport Minister: Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn

Energy Minister: Atthapol Rerkpiboon

Foreign Affairs Minister: Sihasak Phuangketkeow

Commerce Minister: Suphajee Suthumpun

Defence Minister: Gen. Nattaphon Narkphanit

Deputy Defence Minister: Lt. Gen. Adul Boonthamcharoen

Justice Minister: Pol. Lt. Gen. Rutthapon Naowarat

Education Minister: Narumon Pinyosinwat

Public Health Minister: Pattana Promphat

Industry Minister: Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana

Several deputy ministers and ministers in the Prime Minister’s Office were also named, including Supamas Isarabhakdi and Paradorn Prissananantakul.

The Cabinet is scheduled to take an oath before His Majesty on September 24, after which the Anutin administration will present its official policy statement to Parliament, reported Bangkok Post and Thai PBS World.