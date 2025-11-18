Thai cat breeds officially declared national pet treasures

Thailand’s Cabinet has approved the designation of native cat breeds as national pets to boost cultural pride, protect genetic lines, and aid promotion.

The decision, announced by Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat, follows a proposal from the National Identity Committee and the National Savings Bank (NSB), which recognised Thai cats’ unique characteristics and their deep-rooted presence in Thai society.

“Thai cats have long been part of Thai culture, intertwined with local beliefs, wisdom, and daily life. They are not only beloved companions but living symbols of our heritage.”

The five recognised purebred Thai cat breeds are the Suphalak, Korat, Siamese, Konja, and Khao Manee. These breeds, each with distinct features and temperaments, have long fascinated cat lovers both in Thailand and abroad. Concerns have grown, however, over attempts by foreign breeders to register these cats under international breed standards, sparking fears over cultural misappropriation.

By declaring Thai cats a national identity in the pet category, the government hopes to elevate breed standards, encourage preservation efforts, and assert Thailand’s rightful ownership of these feline ambassadors.

“This will prevent others from claiming our native breeds and help build the creative economy through increased breeding, tourism, and export value.”

The announcement aligns with Thailand’s broader efforts to define and protect national symbols. Previous declarations include the Thai elephant as the national animal, the fighting fish as the national aquatic animal, the naga in the mythical creature category, and the wai gesture as the national greeting.

Amarin TV reported that the Ministry of Culture has already given its backing to the cat classification, which will help promote the breeding of pure Thai cats and ensure international recognition while preserving Thailand’s soft power and cultural heritage.

The ancient Thai Suphalak cat was officially recognised last year as an international breed by the World Cat Federation (WCF), marking a proud milestone for Thailand.

The announcement, shared on the WCF Thailand by ARC Facebook page, followed the 2024 WCF General Assembly in Germany, where the recognition was granted after a proposal by the Trade Association of Registered Cats (ARC).