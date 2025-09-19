Pheu Thai hints at Thaksin’s son-in-law for PM race

Pheu Thai is considering a family-linked business executive as a possible candidate for prime minister in the next general election, sparking fresh speculation.

Nuttaphong Kunakornwong, husband of Thaksin’s eldest daughter Pintongta Shinawatra Kunakornwong, has drawn support from some within the party as a fresh face for leadership. Nuttaphong is currently the chief executive of SC Asset Corporation and has largely stayed away from politics until now.

Speculation initially centred on Pintongta herself, with many expecting her to succeed her younger sister, former prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. But senior Pheu Thai figure Phumtham Wechayachai suggested she focus on her business career instead.

When pressed on Nuttaphong’s prospects, Phumtham stressed that any decision would require discussions with him and his family.

“It would depend on their interest and approval.”

Nuttaphong, however, played down the speculation. During a visit to Klongprem Central Prison, where Thaksin is serving a one-year sentence, he told reporters: “I haven’t thought about that for now.”

He visited alongside Pintongta, Paetongtarn, and Paetongtarn’s husband, Pidok Sooksawas.

The family met Thaksin through a glass partition in a non-contact visit arranged by his lawyer, Winyat Chartmontree. Letters from Thaksin’s grandchildren were handed over during the meeting.

Phumtham also revealed that Thaksin’s ex-wife, Khunying Potjaman na Pombejra, had recently attended a gathering at Pheu Thai headquarters to encourage MPs and party members during what he described as a testing time for the Shinawatra family, according to Bangkok Post.

Despite ongoing challenges, Phumtham voiced confidence that Pheu Thai will remain a dominant force in Thai politics.

“We are certain to finish in the top two in the next election.”

The debate over potential leadership comes as Thaksin’s legal troubles continue to cast a shadow. On September 9, the Supreme Court upheld its decision that the former prime minister must serve a one-year sentence. The ruling rejected his request to have time spent in the hospital deducted from the term.

Thaksin was transferred from Bangkok Remand Prison to Police General Hospital in August last year after complaining of chest pains. He spent about six months in a premium ward before being released on parole earlier this year.