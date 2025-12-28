52 political parties register party-list and prime ministerial candidates ahead of 2026 election

Election Commission confirms surge in party registrations as Thailand prepares for February 8 general election

Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: December 28, 2025, 5:45 PM
51 2 minutes read
52 political parties register party-list and prime ministerial candidates ahead of 2026 election | Thaiger

Thailand’s political landscape took a major step toward the February 8, 2026 general election on Sunday as representatives from 52 political parties formally registered their party-list candidates and prime ministerial nominees with the Election Commission at the Government Complex in Laksi district, Bangkok.

The number of participating parties marks an increase from the 47 political parties that contested the 2023 general election, highlighting intensified political competition ahead of the upcoming vote.

Registration activities were held at the Centara Life Government Complex Hotel under strict supervision by the Election Commission. Party representatives drew numbered lots to determine their position on the ballot paper, a process that directly affects party visibility during the election.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, attended the registration and confirmed that his party submitted two candidates for the post of prime minister: himself and Foreign Affairs Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow. Anutin said the party had been preparing for the election since June and expressed confidence in its readiness.

Anutin also reiterated that Bhumjaithai would not seek amendments to Section 112 of the Criminal Code, Thailand’s lese majeste law, stating the party’s position clearly ahead of the campaign period.

Meanwhile, People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut urged political parties to avoid raising Section 112 as a campaign issue, warning that the topic could deepen political divisions. The People’s Party gained lawmakers formerly affiliated with the Move Forward Party, which was dissolved by a court ruling that found its campaign stance on Section 112 posed a risk to the constitutional monarchy.

Natthaphong is one of three prime ministerial candidates nominated by the People’s Party, a strategic shift from its predecessor Move Forward Party, which previously named only one candidate and faced difficulties when that candidate was later disqualified.

Related Articles

Although the People’s Party previously supported Anutin during post-election negotiations following the collapse of the Pheu Thai-led government, Natthaphong confirmed that People’s Party MPs would not back any prime ministerial candidate from the Bhumjaithai Party in the upcoming parliamentary vote.

Registration for constituency MP candidates began on Saturday and continues until December 31. On the first day alone, 3,092 individuals registered to contest constituency seats nationwide.

Under the current electoral system, the new House of Representatives will consist of 500 members, including 400 constituency MPs and 100 party-list MPs. Election authorities say preparations remain on schedule as Thailand moves closer to one of its most competitive elections in recent years. Source Bangkok Post.

Latest Thailand News
52 political parties register party-list and prime ministerial candidates ahead of 2026 election | Thaiger Thailand News

52 political parties register party-list and prime ministerial candidates ahead of 2026 election

10 minutes ago
Staff shortage paralyze delivery network as thousands of parcels pile up | Thaiger Thailand News

Staff shortage paralyze delivery network as thousands of parcels pile up

40 minutes ago
Phuket workshop boosts efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 9.6% | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket workshop boosts efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 9.6%

2 hours ago
King grants General rank to Lt Gen Boonsin, awards royal decorations to 15 special guards | Thaiger Thailand News

King grants General rank to Lt Gen Boonsin, awards royal decorations to 15 special guards

2 hours ago
Tunisian duo arrested for theft of 150,000 baht gold necklace | Thaiger Thailand News

Tunisian duo arrested for theft of 150,000 baht gold necklace

2 hours ago
Thai court sentences Prasit Jeawkok to 1,210 years in loan scam case | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai court sentences Prasit Jeawkok to 1,210 years in loan scam case

3 hours ago
Cambodian man arrested in Bangkok with gun and explosives after planning revenge attack | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian man arrested in Bangkok with gun and explosives after planning revenge attack

3 hours ago
Deadly hit-and-run in Pathum Thani as police hunt driver | Thaiger Thailand News

Deadly hit-and-run in Pathum Thani as police hunt driver

4 hours ago
Border villagers return home, but remain cautious over ceasefire | Thaiger Thailand News

Border villagers return home, but remain cautious over ceasefire

4 hours ago
Pickup truck and van collision in Kanchanaburi kills driver, injures 13 | Thaiger Thailand News

Pickup truck and van collision in Kanchanaburi kills driver, injures 13

4 hours ago
Patong sidewalk upgrades on track, says Mayor Lalita | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong sidewalk upgrades on track, says Mayor Lalita

6 hours ago
Indian tourist assaulted in South Pattaya over alleged escort payment dispute | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourist assaulted in South Pattaya over alleged escort payment dispute

6 hours ago
Construction worker dies after falling into drainage tunnel while retrieving phone | Thaiger Thailand News

Construction worker dies after falling into drainage tunnel while retrieving phone

7 hours ago
Thailand offers 39 free camping sites for new year holidays | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand offers 39 free camping sites for new year holidays

7 hours ago
Historic Buddha statue returns to Phayao after 65 years | Thaiger Thailand News

Historic Buddha statue returns to Phayao after 65 years

7 hours ago
Delivery rider kills ex-girlfriend outside Bang Na apartment before taking his own life | Thaiger Thailand News

Delivery rider kills ex-girlfriend outside Bang Na apartment before taking his own life

8 hours ago
Man arrested for posing as monk in 1.8 million baht scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Man arrested for posing as monk in 1.8 million baht scam

8 hours ago
Why “Boycott Thailand” is trending on social media | Thaiger Thailand News

Why “Boycott Thailand” is trending on social media

1 day ago
Bus terminals packed as 134,000 travel home for New Year | Thaiger Thailand News

Bus terminals packed as 134,000 travel home for New Year

1 day ago
Lieutenant General accused of rape and filming officer surrenders after police raid | Thaiger Thailand News

Lieutenant General accused of rape and filming officer surrenders after police raid

1 day ago
Auditor General building collapse leads to 23 fraud indictments | Thaiger Thailand News

Auditor General building collapse leads to 23 fraud indictments

1 day ago
Rare flat-headed cat spotted in Thailand after 29 years | Thaiger Thailand News

Rare flat-headed cat spotted in Thailand after 29 years

1 day ago
Thailand and Cambodia sign 72-hour ceasefire agreement | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand and Cambodia sign 72-hour ceasefire agreement

1 day ago
Three soldiers killed at Ban Nong Chan returned to Chakraphong Camp Hospital | Thaiger Thailand News

Three soldiers killed at Ban Nong Chan returned to Chakraphong Camp Hospital

1 day ago
Truck driver falls asleep, kills four in motorway crash | Thaiger Thailand News

Truck driver falls asleep, kills four in motorway crash

1 day ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: December 28, 2025, 5:45 PM
51 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes is a New Orleans-born, Bangkok-based comedian, writer, and oil painter. With over eight years of performing comedy across Asia, including venues like The Laughing Skull in Atlanta and Spicy Comedy in Shanghai, Daniel's act blends cultural commentary and personal stories. As an oil painter with over eleven years of experience, his work has been exhibited in the U.S. and China. He also writes darkly satirical essays and comedic columns on expat life and modern absurdities.