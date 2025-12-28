52 political parties register party-list and prime ministerial candidates ahead of 2026 election

Thailand’s political landscape took a major step toward the February 8, 2026 general election on Sunday as representatives from 52 political parties formally registered their party-list candidates and prime ministerial nominees with the Election Commission at the Government Complex in Laksi district, Bangkok.

The number of participating parties marks an increase from the 47 political parties that contested the 2023 general election, highlighting intensified political competition ahead of the upcoming vote.

Registration activities were held at the Centara Life Government Complex Hotel under strict supervision by the Election Commission. Party representatives drew numbered lots to determine their position on the ballot paper, a process that directly affects party visibility during the election.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, attended the registration and confirmed that his party submitted two candidates for the post of prime minister: himself and Foreign Affairs Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow. Anutin said the party had been preparing for the election since June and expressed confidence in its readiness.

Anutin also reiterated that Bhumjaithai would not seek amendments to Section 112 of the Criminal Code, Thailand’s lese majeste law, stating the party’s position clearly ahead of the campaign period.

Meanwhile, People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut urged political parties to avoid raising Section 112 as a campaign issue, warning that the topic could deepen political divisions. The People’s Party gained lawmakers formerly affiliated with the Move Forward Party, which was dissolved by a court ruling that found its campaign stance on Section 112 posed a risk to the constitutional monarchy.

Natthaphong is one of three prime ministerial candidates nominated by the People’s Party, a strategic shift from its predecessor Move Forward Party, which previously named only one candidate and faced difficulties when that candidate was later disqualified.

Although the People’s Party previously supported Anutin during post-election negotiations following the collapse of the Pheu Thai-led government, Natthaphong confirmed that People’s Party MPs would not back any prime ministerial candidate from the Bhumjaithai Party in the upcoming parliamentary vote.

Registration for constituency MP candidates began on Saturday and continues until December 31. On the first day alone, 3,092 individuals registered to contest constituency seats nationwide.

Under the current electoral system, the new House of Representatives will consist of 500 members, including 400 constituency MPs and 100 party-list MPs. Election authorities say preparations remain on schedule as Thailand moves closer to one of its most competitive elections in recent years. Source Bangkok Post.