Phumtham faces legal heat over House dissolution request

A political uproar has erupted after caretaker Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai sought royal approval to dissolve the House of Representatives.

Yesterday, September 3, a list MP and political activist filed a complaint with the police accusing Phumtham of lese majeste. The move has sparked allegations of corruption and malfeasance in office, with accusations that he exceeded his authority.

Suratin Pichan of the New Democracy Party and activist Thaikorn Polsuwan took the case to the Central Investigation Bureau in Bangkok. The pair argued that Phumtham, acting prime minister, had no legal standing to request a dissolution of the House. Thaikorn went further, suggesting that Phumtham’s request could be seen as an attempt to politicise the monarchy, a sentiment echoed by critics.

This controversy follows the recent removal of Paetongtarn Shinawatra, former prime ministerial candidate for the Pheu Thai Party, who was ousted over a scandal involving a phone call with Cambodian leader Hun Sen.

Meanwhile, both the Bhumjaithai and Pheu Thai parties were vying for coalition power after the 2023 election, with Bhumjaithai making the first move by aligning itself with the newly victorious People’s Party.

The plot thickened yesterday morning when Phumtham revealed he had already sought royal approval to dissolve the House. This sparked further anger from the Bhumjaithai Party, which accused the acting PM of overstepping his legal bounds.

Legal expert Supachai Jaisamut, who heads the Bhumjaithai Party’s legal team, joined the calls for action by filing a malfeasance complaint against Phumtham.

According to Supachai, the prime minister had no authority under Section 157 of the Criminal Code to submit such a decree, marking a clear violation of constitutional norms. Meanwhile, political activist Srisuwan Janya lodged a separate petition with the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), urging them to probe into the legality of Phumtham’s actions.

Phumtham, for his part, insists that his submission to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn was necessary to resolve the political chaos that had gripped the country, particularly after the fragmentation of Parliament.

He further defended his actions by citing a legal opinion from Pakorn Nilprapunt, the secretary-general of the Council of State, who suggested that a caretaker prime minister does not possess the authority to issue such decrees, according to Bangkok Post.

The political intrigue is far from over, and many are now asking if this crisis will lead to even more significant repercussions for Phumtham’s future in office.