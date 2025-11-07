Thailand adds extra day to new year break to boost travel

The Thai Cabinet has approved an extended new year holiday to boost domestic tourism and economic activity, adding one more day to the annual break.

The government has approved an extended five-day new year holiday for 2026, declaring Friday, January 2, a special public holiday to boost tourism and spending.

The full holiday period will now run from Wednesday, December 31 to Sunday, January 4, 2026, combining public holidays and the weekend to give Thais more time to travel and spend.

“This extended break is not just about celebration; it’s a strategic push to revitalise tourism and stimulate spending. We expect a surge in hotel bookings, transport usage and local commerce.”

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports praised the decision, saying it would give a much-needed lift to domestic travel and small businesses still recovering from global economic pressures.

The Cabinet also confirmed that January 2 will be a bank holiday, meaning all financial institutions will be closed nationwide. However, private companies may observe the day at their own discretion. Employers are advised to communicate directly with staff, while employees are encouraged to check with their HR departments regarding company-specific holiday arrangements.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand is preparing special campaigns and travel packages to help capitalise on the extended holiday period, with plans for nationwide events in key tourist provinces, reported Bangkok Post.

2026 Official Public Holidays in Thailand

Month Date Holiday January Jan 1 (Thu) New Year’s Day Jan 2 (Fri) Special Holiday March Mar 3 (Tue) Makha Bucha Day April Apr 6 (Mon) Chakri Memorial Day Apr 13–15 (Mon–Wed) Songkran Festival May May 1 (Fri) National Labour Day May 4 (Mon) Coronation Day May (TBA) Visakha Bucha Day (date to be announced) June Jun 1 (Mon) H.M. Queen Suthida’s Birthday Jun 3 (Wed) H.M. Queen Suthida’s Birthday (observed) July Jul 28 (Tue) H.M. King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s Birthday Jul 29 (Wed) Asarnha Bucha Day Jul 30 (Thu) Buddhist Lent Day August Aug 12 (Wed) H.M. Queen Mother’s Birthday / Mother’s Day October Oct 13 (Tue) H.M. King Bhumibol Memorial Day Oct 23 (Fri) King Chulalongkorn Memorial Day December Dec 7 (Mon) Substitute Holiday for Father’s Day Dec 10 (Thu) Constitution Day Dec 31 (Thu) New Year’s Eve The government hopes the extended break will not only encourage family gatherings and celebrations but also deliver a measurable boost to local economies nationwide.