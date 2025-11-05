Thailand splashes 4 billion baht to keep MotoGP roaring till 2031

Cabinet backs major investment to boost sports tourism and economy

Published: November 5, 2025, 10:43 AM
Photo courtesy of ประชาไท

Thailand has approved a multi-billion baht budget to extend its MotoGP hosting rights, securing the international racing event for another five years.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Ayrin Phanrit announced yesterday, November 4, that the Cabinet has approved the Ministry of Tourism and Sports’ proposal to extend Thailand’s MotoGP hosting rights from 2027 to 2031. The budget set aside for the high-octane event totals 3.997 billion baht.

“MotoGP is the world’s most popular motorsport event, with over 800 million viewers across 207 countries tuning in via live broadcasts or attending in person. Thailand has hosted the championship since 2018, and every year it’s been a major international success.”

Held at Buriram’s Chang International Circuit, the annual race has drawn an average of 206,000 spectators per event and generated a combined 24.9 billion baht in economic value since its debut.

Photo courtesy of ฐานเศรษฐกิจ

The extension is seen as a strategic move to cement Thailand’s status as a motorsport hub in ASEAN and boost the country’s reputation as a premier host for global events.

Beyond the racetrack, the economic ripple effect is substantial. MotoGP weekends have proven to be a windfall for hotels, restaurants, and local businesses, particularly in Buriram province, where the event takes place.

“The continuation of MotoGP will strengthen Thailand’s tourism economy, attract international visitors, and promote local business growth.”

The race’s popularity and prestige also play a vital role in branding Thailand as a top-tier destination for sports tourism, a growing focus of the Thai government’s post-pandemic recovery strategy, according to Thairath.

MotoGP’s return aligns with the nation’s broader tourism goals, offering a unique blend of adrenaline, international attention, and economic uplift. Fans and businesses alike can now gear up for another five years of tyre-squealing action on Thai soil.

In similar news, Thailand may soon join the ranks of Formula 1 host nations as the government pushes forward with plans to secure a street circuit race.

Then-Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra met with Formula One Group CEO Stefano Domenicali during the Monaco Grand Prix on May 24 to explore the possibility of bringing the global motorsport event to the kingdom.

Thailand splashes 4 billion baht to keep MotoGP roaring till 2031

