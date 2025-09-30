Debt and despair: Man dies from shotgun wound in Wichit

A man has died from a self-inflicted shotgun wound at his family home in Wichit, prompting a police investigation into the tragic incident.

Wichit Police said they received a report at about 10.50am on Sunday, September 28, and arrived at the two-storey house in Village 8, Wichit, shortly after. The 30 year old man, a local, was found dead in a second-floor bedroom belonging to his younger sibling.

Investigating officer Police Lieutenant Colonel Chonlathit Khiao-on confirmed the man died from a single gunshot wound to the head. A 12-gauge single barrel shotgun with eight rounds was recovered from the scene. The weapon was legally registered to a family relative. Police said there were no signs of a struggle or disturbance in the room.

The man’s father, who made the grim discovery and alerted the police, said his son had been battling depression for a long time. He explained that his son was under intense pressure due to the family’s debts of about 10 million baht and his mother’s bedridden condition.

“He tried to harm himself two months ago, but we stopped him.”

The father added that he did not suspect foul play and believed his son had taken his own life, reported The Phuket News.

The body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further examination as required by law.

Wichit Police Chief Police Colonel Somsak Thongkliang said the case would proceed according to standard legal procedures.

In similar news, a man was discovered dead in the bathroom of a dormitory in Kathu, Phuket, following a reported family dispute.

Police were alerted at 8.40am on September 11, and officers from Kathu Police Station, together with a forensic doctor from Vachira Phuket Hospital and responders from the Phuket Kusontham Foundation, quickly attended the scene on Soi Sai Thong. The man’s wife first saw him lying on the bed before finding him unresponsive in the bathroom.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.