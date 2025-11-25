Thai actress apologises over debt scandal, promises to repay creditors

A Thai actress, who initially denied any involvement in a 400-million-baht fraud allegation, later admitted to borrowing money from friends and others to invest in her businesses, which ultimately proved unsuccessful.

The Facebook page ท่านเปา had reported the alleged 400-million-baht fraud involving a leading Thai actress, but it did not reveal the actress’s name or provide any evidence, claiming that doing so could expose the page to legal action for defamation.

According to the page, the actress borrowed money from numerous people, including close friends, to invest in her businesses and also invited others to join in the investment. The businesses reportedly failed to generate returns, leaving her unable to repay all her creditors and investors.

The rumour prompted the public to speculate about two well-known actresses, Viritipa “Woonsen” Pakdeeprasong and Rybena “Nana” Intachai. Both initially denied the accusation.

However, an online community continued to focus on Nana, as the page provided a clue that the involved actress’s name began with the letter N. In addition, some celebrities who were close friends of Nana gradually unfollowed her on Instagram.

Nana eventually admitted to the allegation during a livestream on Instagram. She confirmed that she was the actress mentioned by the Facebook page. She confessed to borrowing money from friends and several others to invest in her businesses, but poor management led to her bankruptcy.

Nana stated that her husband, a famous rapper, Prinya “Way” Intachai, better known as Way Titanium or DABOYWAY, was not involved in the scandal. She insisted that her husband and children were unaware of the situation and only learned of it alongside the public.

During the livestream, Nana cried as she apologised to the public and her close friends for her mistake. She asked for an opportunity to resolve the matter and promised to work hard to repay her debts.

Regarding the total amount owed, Nana refused to disclose the exact figure but insisted it was less than 400 million baht.

Recently, the actress put her luxury house on sale for 69 million baht and held daily livestreams on her social media accounts to sell various products.