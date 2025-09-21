Patong denies approval of Jewish New Year event on public beach

Phuket authorities emphasise tourism-friendly reputation

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)13 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, September 21, 2025
1,180 1 minute read
Patong denies approval of Jewish New Year event on public beach | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Patong Beach by Holiday Hypermarketpolice

Patong municipality has refuted claims of approving a public Jewish New Year celebration on Patong Beach, initially reported to occur tomorrow, between September 22 and 23.

In a statement released on Saturday, the municipality clarified that no authorisation had been given for conducting religious activities on public property, due to the issue’s sensitivity.

This announcement followed a letter from the Thai Friends of Palestine Club to the Phuket governor, opposing the Israeli event and cautioning that it might incite unrest.

The group contended that permitting the gathering would oppose Thailand’s stance against Israeli actions in Gaza and could heighten tensions in an area predominantly Muslim.

Authorities, meanwhile, have also been mindful of recent discussions surrounding the conduct of Israeli nationals in Thailand. In May, a viral incident in Koh Pha Ngan showed a tourist refusing to comply with a café’s shoes-off rule, sparking widespread criticism online.

The case followed a string of other incidents, including vandalism at Pai Hospital, disputes with taxi drivers in Pattaya, and unauthorised tour activities. The growing number of cases prompted the Israeli Embassy to publicly urge its citizens to respect Thai laws and customs.

Earlier, in February, the embassy released official behaviour guidelines on its Facebook page, advising Israelis in Thailand to avoid loud noise, respect property, follow visa regulations, and dress appropriately.

Related Articles
Patong denies approval of Jewish New Year event on public beach | News by Thaiger
Israeli ambassador to Thailand Orna Ogiv | Photo via Israel in Thailand/Facebook

The announcement came after residents in Pai raised concerns over disruptive conduct by some tourists. Thai authorities also noted that several Israeli nationals had recently been deported for violating local laws.

These developments reflect Thailand’s careful approach in balancing its role as a welcoming tourism destination with the need to address concerns about public order.

While the vast majority of Israeli visitors respect local traditions, officials and the embassy have both acknowledged that misconduct by some travellers risks creating tension.

Municipal officials encouraged organisers to relocate any private religious ceremonies to enclosed venues to prevent possible conflicts and uphold Phuket’s reputation as a tourist-friendly destination, reported by Bangkok Post.

Latest Thailand News
Phuket&#8217;s fuel consumption soars over 1 million litres daily | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s fuel consumption soars over 1 million litres daily

7 hours ago
Thailand introduces new tax for vintage cars to boost tourism | Thaiger Economy News

Thailand introduces new tax for vintage cars to boost tourism

7 hours ago
Facebook uproar over child caretaker job at 45,000 baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Facebook uproar over child caretaker job at 45,000 baht

8 hours ago
Thaksin Shinawatra&#8217;s health stable after prison hospital visit | Thaiger Thailand News

Thaksin Shinawatra’s health stable after prison hospital visit

9 hours ago
Jealousy leads to fatal stabbing in Phichit truck incident | Thaiger Thailand News

Jealousy leads to fatal stabbing in Phichit truck incident

10 hours ago
Indian tourists robbed by transgender group at Pattaya Beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourists robbed by transgender group at Pattaya Beach

12 hours ago
Patong denies approval of Jewish New Year event on public beach | Thaiger Thailand News

Patong denies approval of Jewish New Year event on public beach

13 hours ago
Myanmar national arrested for father-in-law&#8217;s murder in Chiang Mai | Thaiger Thailand News

Myanmar national arrested for father-in-law’s murder in Chiang Mai

13 hours ago
Bangkok shooting: teenagers arrested after motorbike altercation | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok shooting: teenagers arrested after motorbike altercation

14 hours ago
25 year old foreign woman falls to death at Bangkok hotel | Thaiger Bangkok News

25 year old foreign woman falls to death at Bangkok hotel

1 day ago
Songkhla puppy killer hunted with 20k reward on offer | Thaiger South Thailand News

Songkhla puppy killer hunted with 20k reward on offer

1 day ago
Phuket plans wind power hub and eco-tourism at Phromthep | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket plans wind power hub and eco-tourism at Phromthep

1 day ago
Thai rice steals the show at Australia food expo | Thaiger Business News

Thai rice steals the show at Australia food expo

1 day ago
Bangkok faces fare hike as 20 baht train cap set to end | Thaiger Transport News

Bangkok faces fare hike as 20 baht train cap set to end

1 day ago
Samut Prakan truck mishap triggers domino crash of 10 cars (video) | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Samut Prakan truck mishap triggers domino crash of 10 cars (video)

1 day ago
Phuket-bound IndiGo flight diverted after bomb threat | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket-bound IndiGo flight diverted after bomb threat

1 day ago
Thai army slams Hun Manet over false border dispute claims (video) | Thaiger Politics News

Thai army slams Hun Manet over false border dispute claims (video)

2 days ago
12 year old boy hurt after motorbike smashes into wall in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

12 year old boy hurt after motorbike smashes into wall in Pattaya

2 days ago
Bogus dentist arrested after treating 1,000 patients in Rayong | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Bogus dentist arrested after treating 1,000 patients in Rayong

2 days ago
Central Thailand monk probed over funds and woman scandal | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Central Thailand monk probed over funds and woman scandal

2 days ago
Phuket ramps up rehab plan in fresh anti-drug crackdown | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket ramps up rehab plan in fresh anti-drug crackdown

2 days ago
Knife fight at Bangkok university concert leaves several injured (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Knife fight at Bangkok university concert leaves several injured (video)

2 days ago
Indian man plunges to death from Pattaya hotel balcony | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian man plunges to death from Pattaya hotel balcony

2 days ago
Thailand braces for floods and heavy rains amid monsoon trough | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for floods and heavy rains amid monsoon trough

2 days ago
Thai king endorses Anutin’s new Cabinet of 36 ministers | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai king endorses Anutin’s new Cabinet of 36 ministers

2 days ago
Phuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)13 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, September 21, 2025
1,180 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) is an SEO content writer at The Thaiger, where she writes engaging articles on business, lifestyle, and travel and she combines her global perspective with a passion for storytelling. Beyond writing, she thrives in project management, branding, and digital media. Mia believes in the power of words to connect and inspire, aiming to create content that resonates with readers worldwide.