Patong denies approval of Jewish New Year event on public beach

Patong municipality has refuted claims of approving a public Jewish New Year celebration on Patong Beach, initially reported to occur tomorrow, between September 22 and 23.

In a statement released on Saturday, the municipality clarified that no authorisation had been given for conducting religious activities on public property, due to the issue’s sensitivity.

This announcement followed a letter from the Thai Friends of Palestine Club to the Phuket governor, opposing the Israeli event and cautioning that it might incite unrest.

The group contended that permitting the gathering would oppose Thailand’s stance against Israeli actions in Gaza and could heighten tensions in an area predominantly Muslim.

Authorities, meanwhile, have also been mindful of recent discussions surrounding the conduct of Israeli nationals in Thailand. In May, a viral incident in Koh Pha Ngan showed a tourist refusing to comply with a café’s shoes-off rule, sparking widespread criticism online.

The case followed a string of other incidents, including vandalism at Pai Hospital, disputes with taxi drivers in Pattaya, and unauthorised tour activities. The growing number of cases prompted the Israeli Embassy to publicly urge its citizens to respect Thai laws and customs.

Earlier, in February, the embassy released official behaviour guidelines on its Facebook page, advising Israelis in Thailand to avoid loud noise, respect property, follow visa regulations, and dress appropriately.

The announcement came after residents in Pai raised concerns over disruptive conduct by some tourists. Thai authorities also noted that several Israeli nationals had recently been deported for violating local laws.

These developments reflect Thailand’s careful approach in balancing its role as a welcoming tourism destination with the need to address concerns about public order.

While the vast majority of Israeli visitors respect local traditions, officials and the embassy have both acknowledged that misconduct by some travellers risks creating tension.

Municipal officials encouraged organisers to relocate any private religious ceremonies to enclosed venues to prevent possible conflicts and uphold Phuket’s reputation as a tourist-friendly destination, reported by Bangkok Post.