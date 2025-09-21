Myanmar national arrested for father-in-law’s murder in Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai officers track down suspect hiding in forest

September 21, 2025
Photo courtesy of Khaosod

Yesterday, September 20, police and local administrative officials carried out a Myanmar arrest, pursuing and apprehending a 27 year old Myanmar national, Bounthong, accused of fatally shooting his father-in-law. The incident occurred in Mueang Mae Chaem district, Chiang Mai province.

Bounthong was captured while hiding in the mountainous region of Ban Pang Ung Kao, Mae Chaem district. The incident unfolded in the evening of September 18, when he allegedly shot 65 year old Ta, his father-in-law, following a domestic dispute with his 25 year old wife.

During the argument at their residence, Ta attempted to intervene, resulting in a confrontation with Bounthong, who then used a firearm against him and fled into the forest.

The authorities, including Police Colonel Sathitchai Nittayawan and District Officer Kriangsak Boontapuan, coordinated efforts to locate and arrest the suspect.

Cases of family disputes escalating into violence are not uncommon in Thailand. In June, a 42 year old man in Samut Prakan was found dead with a gunshot wound after an argument with his wife, such incidents highlight the risks of domestic conflicts spiralling out of control.

Photo courtesy of Khaosod

Most reports involving Myanmar nationals in Thailand tend to focus on migration-related issues, such as arrests for illegal entry, working without permits, or being part of smuggling operations. These cases are regularly monitored by police, particularly in border provinces.

By contrast, incidents of domestic disputes leading to serious violence are less common. The case in Mae Chaem, where a family argument escalated into a fatal shooting, reflects a different kind of challenge.

This difference shows how varied the circumstances can be when Myanmar nationals come into contact with Thai law enforcement. While many cases concern administrative or labour matters, others, though less frequent, highlight the human cost of disputes within families and communities.

Photo courtesy of Khaosod

After his capture, Bounthong was taken to reenact the crime as part of the investigation process. Subsequently, he was charged and will face legal proceedings according to the law, reported Khaosod.

