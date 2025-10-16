Pattaya to host first-ever Eastern Muslim Culture Expo

Pattaya will be hosting a major cultural expo celebrating Muslim heritage in eastern Thailand, aiming to boost tourism and promote cross-cultural understanding.

Pattaya City Mayor Poramet Ngampichet welcomed a delegation from the Chon Buri Provincial Islamic Committee this week to discuss plans for the Eastern Muslim Cultural Expo, scheduled for January 16 to 18. The meeting took place in Meeting Room 131 at Pattaya City Hall on Tuesday, October 14.

Chairman Songkol Toheng led the delegation, joined by Mayor’s Secretary Phumiphat Kamonnat and City Councillor Surin Yim Yai.

Organised by the Chon Buri Provincial Islamic Committee in collaboration with local Muslim cultural networks, the event will gather representatives from 30 mosques throughout the province.

Central Pattaya Beach has been selected as the venue, chosen for its reputation as a multicultural hub and its suitable infrastructure for large-scale public events.

The expo will feature traditional performances, cultural exhibitions, competitions, and food stalls offering halal cuisine and local products. The aim is not only to preserve Muslim heritage but also to stimulate tourism and economic growth through cultural exchange.

Mayor Poramet praised the city’s diversity and peaceful coexistence of cultures, adding that Pattaya City fully supports the initiative. He urged the committee to submit detailed plans to ensure smooth coordination.

“This is the first time the Eastern Muslim Cultural Expo will be held in Pattaya, a true multicultural city where people and tourists from different backgrounds live happily together.”

Poramet also confirmed that the Tourism Department will work with relevant agencies to facilitate the event’s logistics and promotion, emphasising its potential to foster cross-cultural understanding, reported The Pattaya News.

The Islamic committee officially invited Pattaya to co-host the event, focusing discussions on format, layout, and logistics. The expo is expected to attract both Thai and international visitors and position Pattaya as a city that embraces cultural inclusivity.