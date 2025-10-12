Israeli nationals arrested in Koh Samui for counterfeit currency scam

In Koh Samui, Surat Thani, police arrested two Israeli nationals accused of exchanging counterfeit US dollars, causing a loss of 21,840 baht. Both individuals face severe legal action as authorities investigate further to prevent economic disruption.

On October 11, officers from Bo Phut Police Station, in collaboration with the Surat Thani Immigration Office (Samui), detained the two Israelis following a warrant issued by the Koh Samui Provincial Court.

They face charges of counterfeiting foreign government currency (US dollars) and possessing it with the intent to distribute. The suspects attempted to exchange these counterfeit notes at a Government Savings Bank booth at Samui Airport, resulting in significant financial damage.

The apprehension followed a report on October 9 from the Government Savings Bank manager at Central Samui branch. The manager reported that on October 6, fifteen US$50 notes exchanged by foreign customers at the airport branch were counterfeit.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that two Israeli individuals, Matan, aged 25, and Omer, aged 27, were involved. Matan had exchanged five counterfeit US$50 notes for 7,280 baht, while Omer exchanged ten notes for 14,560 baht, totaling 21,840 baht.

The bank explained that the fake notes initially passed the currency verification machine checks at the exchange booth because the machine’s software had not been updated.

A thorough inspection by the Government Savings Bank headquarters later confirmed the notes were counterfeit currency.

Following the report, Bo Phut police coordinated with the Surat Thani Immigration Office (Samui) to gather information on the foreign suspects. They collected evidence, including CCTV footage and transaction records, leading to the Koh Samui Provincial Court’s issuance of arrest warrants for both individuals.

The Bo Phut investigation team successfully apprehended the suspects, formally charged them according to the warrants, and proceeded with legal actions.

In related news, earlier this year, the Israeli Embassy in Thailand urged its citizens to behave respectfully after multiple complaints about disruptive conduct by Israeli tourists in northern Thailand.

The embassy released official guidelines reminding visitors to respect Thai culture, laws, and local communities.

Further investigations are underway to assess the full scope of the criminal activities, reported by KhaoSod.

