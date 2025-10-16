Box jellyfish sting scare hits tourists at Patong Beach

Emergency teams urge caution as swimmers suffer painful stings

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal12 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, October 16, 2025
95 1 minute read
Box jellyfish sting scare hits tourists at Patong Beach | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Nation

Lifeguards on a popular Phuket beach have reported a surge in jellyfish stings affecting tourists, with several victims requiring urgent hospital care.

The incidents, which have involved the notoriously venomous box jellyfish, have left beachgoers with burning skin, rashes and in some cases, serious allergic responses.

Lifeguards confirmed that the stings occurred both near shore and in deeper water. Some swimmers were unaware they’d been stung until symptoms appeared, as box jellyfish are nearly invisible in the water. Detached tentacles floating in the sea also pose a hidden hazard.

“Most people just feel a burn at first, but for others it quickly turns serious,” said a lifeguard from Patong Municipality.

“We treat the stings immediately with vinegar to stop the venom from spreading, but some patients had to be taken to the hospital.”

Box jellyfish sting scare hits tourists at Patong Beach | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Box jellyfish possess cube-shaped, transparent bodies with long tentacles containing thousands of stinging cells that release venom on contact. While most jellyfish stings cause pain and inflammation, box jellyfish venom can be deadly within minutes, especially for those with allergies.

Box jellyfish sting scare hits tourists at Patong Beach | News by Thaiger
Photo of a Portuguese man o’ war courtesy of Bangkok Post

Box jellyfish sting scare hits tourists at Patong Beach | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

Particular concern has been raised over the Irukandji jellyfish, whose stings often start mildly but can escalate to life-threatening symptoms, reported Bangkok Post.

Beach officials are increasing patrols and monitoring conditions to ensure tourist safety, as the busy High Season approaches. Visitors are urged to check beach warning flags and follow lifeguard instructions.

In similar news, tourists visiting Phuket’s Kata Noi Beach are warned to admire from a distance after a number of venomous sea creatures, including the infamous Portuguese man o’ war, were found washed up along the shoreline.

The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) issued the warning following reports from lifeguards and a coastal monitoring team who raised red flags on July 15. Marine inspectors later confirmed the presence of several dangerous species. Among them were two to three Portuguese man o’ war—not true jellyfish, but siphonophores with long, venomous tentacles capable of delivering painful stings.

Latest Thailand News
Thai housemaid and husband arrested for stealing gold and cash from blind employer | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai housemaid and husband arrested for stealing gold and cash from blind employer

4 seconds ago
Box jellyfish sting scare hits tourists at Patong Beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Box jellyfish sting scare hits tourists at Patong Beach

12 minutes ago
Thai man arrested for stealing speedboat from Phuket pier | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai man arrested for stealing speedboat from Phuket pier

29 minutes ago
Koh Chang tourism rebounds despite border tension | Thaiger Tourism News

Koh Chang tourism rebounds despite border tension

44 minutes ago
Thai man arrested for murdering neighbour allegedly over lottery dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man arrested for murdering neighbour allegedly over lottery dispute

1 hour ago
Barbershop drug den busted in Bangkok police sting | Thaiger Bangkok News

Barbershop drug den busted in Bangkok police sting

1 hour ago
Thailand plans historic law to boost trans rights by March | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand plans historic law to boost trans rights by March

2 hours ago
3 transwomen attack Indian men and hotel guard in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

3 transwomen attack Indian men and hotel guard in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Phuket marks Austrian consul handover with honour and ceremony | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket marks Austrian consul handover with honour and ceremony

2 hours ago
Lottery hunters chase lucky numbers at Udon Thani Naga site | Thaiger Thailand News

Lottery hunters chase lucky numbers at Udon Thani Naga site

2 hours ago
Italian tourist lost in Pattaya with only a hotel key in hand | Thaiger Pattaya News

Italian tourist lost in Pattaya with only a hotel key in hand

4 hours ago
Police bust 5 illegal tour guides working for Israeli-Thai couple on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger Thailand News

Police bust 5 illegal tour guides working for Israeli-Thai couple on Koh Pha Ngan

4 hours ago
Bangkok’s giant sinkhole grows, gobbles up more sand | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok’s giant sinkhole grows, gobbles up more sand

4 hours ago
Jealous ex beats love rival to death in Phuket flat bust-up | Thaiger Phuket News

Jealous ex beats love rival to death in Phuket flat bust-up

5 hours ago
Police suspect suicide after foreign man falls to death from Bangkok hotel | Thaiger Bangkok News

Police suspect suicide after foreign man falls to death from Bangkok hotel

5 hours ago
Thailand backs US crackdown on online scam empire | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand backs US crackdown on online scam empire

5 hours ago
New rules, same fun? Everything travellers need to know about Thailand&#8217;s new drinking laws | Thaiger Travel Guides

New rules, same fun? Everything travellers need to know about Thailand’s new drinking laws

5 hours ago
Teen driver dies after causing four-vehicle collision in Kanchanaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Teen driver dies after causing four-vehicle collision in Kanchanaburi

5 hours ago
Golden ‘Naga’ eel found in central Thailand sparks lottery frenzy | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Golden ‘Naga’ eel found in central Thailand sparks lottery frenzy

5 hours ago
Phuket pushes ahead with AI traffic lights to ease jams | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket pushes ahead with AI traffic lights to ease jams

6 hours ago
Body of pregnant woman found after tugboat capsizes in Ayutthaya river | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Body of pregnant woman found after tugboat capsizes in Ayutthaya river

6 hours ago
Pattaya to host first-ever Eastern Muslim Culture Expo | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya to host first-ever Eastern Muslim Culture Expo

6 hours ago
Missing British teen found in Thai jungle surviving on bugs and bark | Thaiger Thailand News

Missing British teen found in Thai jungle surviving on bugs and bark

6 hours ago
Stormy skies bring another wet week to Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Stormy skies bring another wet week to Thailand

9 hours ago
Chiang Mai teen’s hand reattached after gang attack | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai teen’s hand reattached after gang attack

22 hours ago
Phuket NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal12 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, October 16, 2025
95 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.