Israeli embassy urges tourists to follow new behaviour guidelines

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner6 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, February 23, 2025
Israeli ambassador to Thailand Orna Ogiv | Photo via Israel in Thailand/Facebook

The Israeli Embassy in Thailand has introduced guidelines aimed at promoting a positive image of Israeli nationals in Thailand, following criticisms over perceived disruptive behaviour in Pai district, Mae Hong Son province.

On February 21, the embassy posted on its Facebook page a set of behavioural recommendations for Israelis visiting Thailand.

This move was in response to concerns from Thai citizens regarding the conduct of some Israelis in the northern tourist town, particularly related to the establishment of a Jewish synagogue, which some fear could indicate encroachment.

Local officials confirmed the legality of the Chabad, a community centre offering religious services, and noted that the Israelis involved in these incidents were legal tourists.

The embassy has urged its citizens to respect Thai traditions and laws to maintain a positive national image and promote goodwill.

May be an image of text
The guideline posted by the embassy | Photo via Israel in Thailand/Facebook

The guidelines suggest avoiding loud noise in public, respecting private property, adhering to traffic laws, observing visa regulations, dressing appropriately, and interacting politely with locals, including during market negotiations.

The embassy’s announcement also reported that several Israelis have been deported recently for violating local laws.

While emphasising that Israeli visitors are generally welcomed warmly in Thailand, the embassy encouraged all tourists to uphold good relations and mutual respect between the two nations and to behave with dignity.

Immigration police reported that no legal violations occurred during a recent gathering at the Chabad in Pai, where 200 to 300 Israelis gathered for prayers and meals, reported Bangkok Post.

Residents in Pai have reported several incidents involving Israeli nationals in recent weeks. The most notable was an incident where four men vandalised the emergency room at Pai Hospital after entering to see a compatriot receiving treatment following a motorcycle accident.

In related news, Prime Minister Paethongtarn Shinawatra dismissed claims Israelis have taken over the idyllic Pai district, in Mae Hong Son, Thailand.

