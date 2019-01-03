Pabuk: A very rare event – Remembering ‘Harriet’ in 1962. | The Thaiger

South
Pabuk: A very rare event – Remembering ‘Harriet’ in 1962.
The last major tropical storm to hit the southern coastal Gulf region in January was back in 1962. It started, just like Pabuk, as a weather system off the western coast of the Philippines. In this case on October 19, 1962.
After making its way across the South China Sea and scooting across the bottom of southern Vietnam, the system strengthened into a tropical storm. It made landfall near Nakhon Si Thammarat province of Thailand on October 25, 1962, as winds peaked at 95 kph.
Harriet claimed the lives of at least 769 residents in the south of Thailand, with around 142 people reported missing, presumed dead, and 252 severe injuries.
The damages from the storm were estimated to be valued over $34 million dollars at the time.
The Thai Meteorological Department has said that Harriet was the deadliest tropical storm in the country, and with the impending arrival of Pabuk, we can understand why Thailand is watching closely and bracing for impact.
SOURCE: Wikipedia
Koh Samui
Precautions taken in the south for Pabuk
FILE PHOTO
With the impending arrival of tropical storm ‘Pabuk’, everyone in the coastal regions are bracing for landfall.
Koh Samui officials have been ordered to monitor all shipping and tour boats, while all tourists spots and national parks have been told to prepare to close.
Phuket airport is already on high alert, urging all passengers to double check their flights before flying. The airport is inspecting all drainage channels to avoid any flooding. Bangkok Airways have cancelled all flights to and from Samui for January 4 as a precaution.
Meanwhile Thai Lion Air added additional flights to some southern areas today to assist passengers evacuate if they feel the need.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is advising all tourism operators in the region to exercise caution and if needed to cancel all operations for the safety of those visiting Thailand.
In Songkhla, a southern province bordering Malaysia, the effects of Pabuk is already starting to appear with heavy rainfall and high waves.
Residents in six coast Nakhon Si Thammarat districts have been told to evacuate and seek shelter in the city council’s main community hall.
Due to the potential strength of the storm, all residents are being urged to take precautionary measures with many moving their family and belongings to higher grounds in anticipation of the potential landfall of the storm.
The storm is expected to pass through Koh Samui before making landfall somewhere along the Chumpon coastline tomorrow evening.
SOURCE: Evening Standard
Koh Samui
Pabuk: Tourists flee Gulf islands of Koh Phangan, Samui and Koh Tao
“Waves could reach seven meters high in the Gulf of Thailand.”
Thousands are departing some of the tourist hot spots including Koh Phangan and Koh Tao as the region’s first tropical storm for January in 30 years heads northwest across the Gulf of Thailand.
Tens of thousands of tourists are reported to be fleeing the Thai resort islands of Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao in an exodus ahead of Tropical Storm Pabuk which is set to bring heavy rains, wind and up seven metre waves in the Gulf.
The Guardian is reporting that the islands, hugely popular with holiday-makers especially during the peak Christmas and New Year season, have emptied out since yesterday.
Tourists continue to pack onto ferries bound for Surat Thani mainland with swimming banned and boats set to suspend services. The Don Sak/Samui ferry has ceased operations today and scheduled to restart services on Saturday or Sunday.
Pabuk, Thailand’s first tropical storm in the area outside of the monsoon season for around 30 years, is poised to batter the archipelago of Koh Phangan, Koh Tao and Koh Samui on Friday, before heading for the mainland and towards the Andaman coast.
Pabuk, which means a giant catfish in Lao, is also expected to dump heavy rain across the south, including tourist hotspots in the Andaman Sea such as Krabi and the southernmost provinces bordering Malaysia of Pattani, Narathiwat and Yala.
Read more of The Guardian article HERE.
Koh Samui
PABUK: Latest information on the path of the storm across the Gulf
Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Governor Chamroen Tipayapongtada has designated six seaside districts of the central southern coast province as disaster zones and ordered the evacuation of residents by tonight. The evacuations are a safety precaution he said.
He says that all schools in these districts will be closed today, while schools in the main city area of Nakhon Si Thammarat will be used to shelter evacuees.
Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department report that tropical storm Pabuk will make landfall in the upper Southern Gulf coast provinces tomorrow (Friday) with a maximum wind speed of 65 to 90 kilometres per hour.
It is expected that areas in the storm’s path will suffer damages from strong gales and intense downpours of up to 300 millimetres. Waves as high as 7 metres are expected in the Gulf of Thailand.
The storm was currently moving westward at a speed of 10 kilometres per hour and has already entered the Gulf of Thailand. Its maximum wind speed was 65km per hour at that time.
The storm appeared to have already hit the southernmost part of Thailand yesterday afternoon, as a large band of heavy rain was detected by the Meteorological Department’s radar in Narathiwat province. The storm has started to veer northwards and expected to reach landfall around the Nakhon Si Thammarat/Chumpon coastline. Koh Samui and its nearby islands are also directly in the path of the storm.
Here’s the latest information direct from the TMD…
“On 3 January 2019, tropical storm “PABUK” is over the lower South China Sea located at latitude 6.2 degree north, longitude 105.5 degree east with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/hr. The storm is moving west slowly through the tip of Indochina expectedly in the lower Gulf of Thailand today.
It will move pass Chumphon and Surat Thani on the evening of January 4, 2019. By January 3-5, it will affect the Southern provinces with more rain and some torrential downpours. People should beware of the severe conditions.
January 3-4:
Isolated torrential downpours with strong wind in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarart, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Krabi, Trang and Satun.
January 4-5:
Isolated torrential downpours with strong wind in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarart, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.
The strong winds are forecast for both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea with waves up to 3-5 meters high in the Gulf and 2-3 meters high in the Andaman Sea. People in the Gulf should be aware of inshore surges. All ships should keep ashore until January 5, 2019.
SOURCE: The Nation | The Thaiger | TMD
