Man drowns after pickup plunges off Nakhon Si Thammarat bridge

A late-night shortcut turned fatal for one man in Nakhon Si Thammarat, when a routine drive ended in horror as his pickup truck plunged off an unfinished bridge, claiming his life in a freak drowning accident.

The tragic incident unfolded around 8.30pm yesterday, July 17, when 51 year old Bamrung’s brown-black Isuzu pickup veered off a construction zone in Village 2, Sakaeo subdistrict, Tha Sala district. Police Lieutenant Sakdinan Duangyotha of Tha Sala Police Station responded to the emergency call and raced to the scene alongside senior officers, including Police Colonel Thawatchai Sangkhamitkon and Deputy Superintendent Somchai Muaydee.

Upon arrival, officers discovered Bamrung’s vehicle submerged in murky water over one metre deep beneath the bridge. The truck was tipped sideways, partially concealed in the water. Rescue teams worked quickly to extract the unconscious driver and performed CPR on-site before rushing him to Noppitam Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, doctors pronounced Bamrung dead shortly after arrival.

Investigators found that the bridge was closed for renovation at the time of the incident and lacked adequate barriers or warning signs. According to police, it’s believed Bamrung—unaware of the closure—had tried to overtake another vehicle and drove straight off the edge of the unfinished structure into the dark waters below.

“No foul play is suspected,” said officers at the scene, adding that the family has accepted the cause of death and raised no suspicions.

The man’s body was transferred for an autopsy and later released to relatives for traditional funeral rites.

The incident has sparked concerns over road safety and construction site signage, with locals questioning whether clearer barricades could have prevented the fatal plunge, reported KhaoSod.

As Nakhon Si Thammarat mourns another life lost to roadside negligence, the community is left grappling with the risks posed by poorly marked construction zones, especially at night.

Officials have yet to confirm whether the construction company or the local government will face any accountability for the fatal oversight.