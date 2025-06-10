Man dies from electrocution climbing tower in southern Thailand

Victim suffered from mental illness, known to have scaled power poles before

Man dies from electrocution climbing tower in southern Thailand
A 29 year old man died after being electrocuted while climbing a high-voltage power transmission tower in Chaloem Phra Kiat district, Nakhon Si Thammarat, southern Thailand.

Emergency services rushed to the scene in Thang Phun subdistrict around midday today, June 10, after receiving reports of a man in distress near a 230,000-volt transmission line. Upon arrival, rescue teams discovered the victim’s body at the base of the transmission tower, dressed in camouflage clothing. His body showed severe burn marks consistent with an electric shock.

The man, identified as a resident of Chang Sai subdistrict in Nakhon Si Thammarat, had a history of mental health disorders. Police later learned that he had previously climbed tall structures in the area, including the revered Phra Borommathat Chedi at Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihan, and other power poles and pylons.

According to police, the victim likely climbed around 40 metres up the power transmission tower before coming into contact with the live wires, causing him to be electrocuted. The impact of the shock caused him to fall to the ground, leading to his death.

At the scene, relatives of the victim did not dispute the cause of death. After the post-mortem examination, his body was released to the family for traditional funeral rites, reported Bangkok Post.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers associated with unauthorised access to high-voltage infrastructure. The victim’s actions highlight a concerning trend of individuals risking their lives by climbing dangerous structures, which could easily result in fatal consequences.

Police stressed the need for greater public awareness of the risks associated with power transmission towers and the importance of adhering to safety regulations to prevent further tragedies.

In similar news, a couple was found dead from electrocution at their home in Nong Chok district, Bangkok, on May 18. Initially thought to be a seizure, the wife attempted to help her husband, leading to both being electrocuted.

