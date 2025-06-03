Icomos experts to assess Wat Phra Mahathat for World Heritage status

Experts from the International Council on Monuments and Sites (Icomos) are set to visit Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihan in Nakhon Si Thammarat province this week. They will assess the site for potential recognition as a World Heritage Site.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment recently received a report from Chayanan Pakdeejit, secretary-general of the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning (Onep), which coordinates the World Heritage Convention in Thailand.

According to this report, Icomos, an advisory body to the World Heritage Committee, informed Onep on May 30 of their experts’ planned visit to discuss the site’s eligibility. Onep is collaborating with relevant agencies to determine a suitable time for this visit.

This initiative follows the Cabinet approval granted on January 28.

The visiting delegation will examine Wat Phra Mahathat and its surrounding areas, engaging with government agencies, the private sector, residents, and academic institutions to gather data. The findings will later be presented to the World Heritage Committee.

Thailand’s nomination underscores Wat Phra Mahathat’s rich religious diversity and spiritual continuity, highlighting its artistic elements influenced by Hinduism, Mahayana Buddhism, and Theravada Buddhism, religions that have permeated maritime Southeast Asia for about 1,500 years.

The temple is a significant religious and cultural centre, showcasing a blend of indigenous beliefs, Hinduism, and Buddhism through enduring traditions such as ancestor worship, merit-making, the Nora dance, Brahmanical rituals, and local arts.

This development represents a crucial step in Wat Phra Mahathat’s journey towards achieving World Heritage Site status, rpeorted Bangkok Post.

Residents of Nakhon Si Thammarat are encouraged to warmly welcome the Icomos experts and help them appreciate the cultural heritage of the province and southern Thailand during their visit.

In similar news, the Thai government intends to put forward Chiang Mai for UNESCO World Heritage status by 2026, aligning the bid with the northern city’s 730th anniversary celebrations.