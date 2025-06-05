Missing Dane found safe with new girlfriend in South Thailand

A 59 year old Danish man, who was feared to be a victim of foul play after losing contact with his family and having his Facebook page mysteriously deleted, has been found safe and happy in Nakhon Si Thammarat province in southern Thailand.

It turns out, Brian Dilling Pedersen had simply been living it up with his new girlfriend, completely unaware of the panic he caused back home.

Earlier this week, when Pedersen was reported missing after his family lost contact and noticed his Facebook account had vanished, police quickly swung into action.

The local police in Pak Phanang district launched a search, soon tracking him down to the home of his new girlfriend, whose name is known but not publicly disclosed. It was revealed that Pedersen had checked out of the Ban Chai Khlong restaurant and guesthouse and had been staying with his girlfriend’s family ever since.

When the police arrived at the couple’s home, Pedersen was took to the Pak Phanang Police Station, where he met with Gregers Moller of ScandAsia and two officers from the regional Tourist Police.

“I have not lost contact with my son,” Pedersen explained. “We spoke just a few days ago. I didn’t realise how our conversation ended might have made him think something was wrong.”

In a heartfelt statement, Pedersen expressed his surprise at the situation.

“I am sorry if this has led my family and friends in Denmark to be worried about my situation. My situation is fantastic and I am very happy here!”

As for the deleted Facebook account, Pedersen clarified the situation. He explained in Danish that he had deleted it after it was hacked. However, his girlfriend explained in Thai that the real reason was to ensure his estranged wife in Sakon Nakhon wouldn’t find out he was living with his new partner, reported ScandAsia.

Pedersen, whose visa will expire on June 9, confirmed he would return to Denmark on June 8. His son, Steven Risager Madsen, expressed his relief.

“I am relieved that he is safe. We are deeply grateful for your help. Otherwise, we would still be worried about his situation.”

It’s a happy ending for Pedersen, but one that left his loved ones in Denmark anxiously awaiting answers. Despite the confusion, the mystery of the missing man has been solved, with Pedersen now looking forward to returning home.