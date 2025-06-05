Missing Dane found safe with new girlfriend in South Thailand

Man reported missing is living in Nakhon Si Thammarat with partner

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal17 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 5, 2025
107 2 minutes read
Missing Dane found safe with new girlfriend in South Thailand
Pictures courtesy of Scandasia

A 59 year old Danish man, who was feared to be a victim of foul play after losing contact with his family and having his Facebook page mysteriously deleted, has been found safe and happy in Nakhon Si Thammarat province in southern Thailand.

It turns out, Brian Dilling Pedersen had simply been living it up with his new girlfriend, completely unaware of the panic he caused back home.

Earlier this week, when Pedersen was reported missing after his family lost contact and noticed his Facebook account had vanished, police quickly swung into action.

The local police in Pak Phanang district launched a search, soon tracking him down to the home of his new girlfriend, whose name is known but not publicly disclosed. It was revealed that Pedersen had checked out of the Ban Chai Khlong restaurant and guesthouse and had been staying with his girlfriend’s family ever since.

Related Articles

When the police arrived at the couple’s home, Pedersen was took to the Pak Phanang Police Station, where he met with Gregers Moller of ScandAsia and two officers from the regional Tourist Police.

“I have not lost contact with my son,” Pedersen explained. “We spoke just a few days ago. I didn’t realise how our conversation ended might have made him think something was wrong.”

Missing Dane found safe with new girlfriend in South Thailand | News by Thaiger

In a heartfelt statement, Pedersen expressed his surprise at the situation.

“I am sorry if this has led my family and friends in Denmark to be worried about my situation. My situation is fantastic and I am very happy here!”

As for the deleted Facebook account, Pedersen clarified the situation. He explained in Danish that he had deleted it after it was hacked. However, his girlfriend explained in Thai that the real reason was to ensure his estranged wife in Sakon Nakhon wouldn’t find out he was living with his new partner, reported ScandAsia.

Pedersen, whose visa will expire on June 9, confirmed he would return to Denmark on June 8. His son, Steven Risager Madsen, expressed his relief.

“I am relieved that he is safe. We are deeply grateful for your help. Otherwise, we would still be worried about his situation.”

It’s a happy ending for Pedersen, but one that left his loved ones in Denmark anxiously awaiting answers. Despite the confusion, the mystery of the missing man has been solved, with Pedersen now looking forward to returning home.

Latest Thailand News
Fugitive Chinese fraudster captured in Thailand after scam Thailand News

Fugitive Chinese fraudster captured in Thailand after scam

5 seconds ago
Missing Dane found safe with new girlfriend in South Thailand Thailand News

Missing Dane found safe with new girlfriend in South Thailand

17 minutes ago
Chiang Mai homestay featured in Thai film destroyed in fire Thailand News

Chiang Mai homestay featured in Thai film destroyed in fire

22 minutes ago
Fire breaks out on 8th floor of Bangkok construction site Bangkok News

Fire breaks out on 8th floor of Bangkok construction site

29 minutes ago
Bus operators fight back against Phatthalung road ban Thailand News

Bus operators fight back against Phatthalung road ban

35 minutes ago
Chinese suspect leaps from Pattaya Police Station window (video) Pattaya News

Chinese suspect leaps from Pattaya Police Station window (video)

45 minutes ago
Man kills aunt after meth-fuelled dispute over money in Thailand Crime News

Man kills aunt after meth-fuelled dispute over money in Thailand

52 minutes ago
Bangkok and Koh Samui lead Europe’s summer getaways Bangkok News

Bangkok and Koh Samui lead Europe’s summer getaways

59 minutes ago
Moo-tor deals: Yala car boss throws in a cow with every sale South Thailand News

Moo-tor deals: Yala car boss throws in a cow with every sale

1 hour ago
Pattaya police foil violent brawl at Bali Hai Pier skate park Pattaya News

Pattaya police foil violent brawl at Bali Hai Pier skate park

1 hour ago
Thai couple brutally attacks cat and its owner in Bangkok Bangkok News

Thai couple brutally attacks cat and its owner in Bangkok

1 hour ago
Thai industry ministry shuts down toxic waste site in Chachoengsao Crime News

Thai industry ministry shuts down toxic waste site in Chachoengsao

1 hour ago
King cobra stops car in Phayao, leaving woman terrified Thailand News

King cobra stops car in Phayao, leaving woman terrified

2 hours ago
Thai drug lord extradited after fleeing with 7.9 million meth pills Crime News

Thai drug lord extradited after fleeing with 7.9 million meth pills

2 hours ago
Manners and Thailand: A rules guide for the bored and perplexed Travel Guides

Manners and Thailand: A rules guide for the bored and perplexed

2 hours ago
Thai teachers demand MoU cancellation over alcohol discounts Thailand News

Thai teachers demand MoU cancellation over alcohol discounts

2 hours ago
Cement truck crash with school van injures 20 in Prachinburi Road deaths

Cement truck crash with school van injures 20 in Prachinburi

2 hours ago
Thailand seeks 12m baht over coral reef damage by cargo ship Thailand News

Thailand seeks 12m baht over coral reef damage by cargo ship

2 hours ago
Buriram dentist leaves needle in patient&#8217;s gum, sparking black magic fear Thailand News

Buriram dentist leaves needle in patient’s gum, sparking black magic fear

2 hours ago
Transgender arrested for selling explicit content in Chiang Mai Crime News

Transgender arrested for selling explicit content in Chiang Mai

3 hours ago
Lop Buri road crash leaves woman with broken leg Thailand News

Lop Buri road crash leaves woman with broken leg

3 hours ago
Mechanic&#8217;s test drive ends in crash after sedan cuts off car Road deaths

Mechanic’s test drive ends in crash after sedan cuts off car

3 hours ago
Nonthaburi handbag fight leads to stabbing and arrest Thailand News

Nonthaburi handbag fight leads to stabbing and arrest

3 hours ago
Gay Thai man found dead in Surin with gold accessories missing Thailand News

Gay Thai man found dead in Surin with gold accessories missing

3 hours ago
No room for vroom: Phuket police fine foreign tourists in fancy rides Phuket News

No room for vroom: Phuket police fine foreign tourists in fancy rides

4 hours ago
Crime NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal17 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 5, 2025
107 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Missing Pattaya woman&#8217;s Dutch boyfriend says red-hair skull likely unrelated

Missing Pattaya woman’s Dutch boyfriend says red-hair skull likely unrelated

6 days ago
Chiang Mai man with dissociative identity disorder goes missing

Chiang Mai man with dissociative identity disorder goes missing

6 days ago
Thai and cry: Missing Dane dies in Bangkok police cell after meltdown

Thai and cry: Missing Dane dies in Bangkok police cell after meltdown

1 week ago
Missing man found dead in Tak mountains after month-long search

Missing man found dead in Tak mountains after month-long search

2 weeks ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x