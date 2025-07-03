Fast lane success: South Thailand road project ahead of schedule

Motorists and businesses in Nakhon Si Thammarat, South Thailand, can look forward to smoother journeys sooner than expected, as the Chalermphrakiat Road extension is speeding ahead of schedule.

The Department of Rural Roads (DRR) has announced rapid progress on the massive infrastructure project, which promises to slash traffic congestion and supercharge the local economy.

Montri Dechasakulsom, DRR Director General, revealed that both phases of the project, covering more than 10 kilometres in Mueang district, have already outpaced planned timelines.

“Phase 1 is over 23% complete, which is well ahead of schedule,” Montri said. “This progress means residents and tourists alike will feel the benefits much sooner.”

Phase 1 begins at kilometre 0+000, linking directly to Highway No. 408, and runs to Rural Road No. NS.4039. The 5.5 kilometre stretch will feature a modern four- to six-lane asphalt concrete roadway, complete with a median strip, three reinforced concrete bridges, drainage systems, street lighting, and comprehensive road safety features.

Construction crews are currently working on roadbed filling and laying the foundations for major structures.

Phase 2, which picks up from km 5+500 and extends to km 10+780, has progressed even further, surpassing 30% completion. This section will connect with Highway No. 4013, the main artery linking Mueang Nakhon Si Thammarat with Pak Phanang, as well as the existing Chalerm Phrakiat Road.

“Work is actively underway on bridge piers over the irrigation canal and the construction of a grade-separated intersection,” Montri said.

Once finished, Phase 2 will deliver an additional 5.28 kilometres of four-lane road, two canal bridges, and a flyover bridge to ease bottlenecks, reported Bangkok Post.

The entire project is set to be completed by 2027, a deadline officials are confident will be met, if not beaten.

Local leaders have praised the development as a game changer for the province, predicting it will unlock new opportunities for tourism, trade and urban development.

“This road extension isn’t just about transport,” Montri said. “It’s about supporting the region’s long-term growth and improving quality of life for everyone who lives and works here.”

Residents can expect regular updates as construction progresses at a record pace, with officials urging motorists to drive cautiously near work zones.

