Severe storm in Nakhon Si Thammarat causes city-wide blackout

A severe storm in Nakhon Si Thammarat caused multiple high-voltage power poles to topple, leading to a city-wide blackout.

An 18 year old barista, Sirinapa, was hospitalised after fainting from shock, while another incident involved a motorcyclist narrowly escaping injury when a pole collapsed.

The intense rainfall and strong winds hit the Pak Nakhon subdistrict in Mueang district at 3.30pm, resulting in several dozen power poles falling along a 1-kilometre stretch of road. The fallen poles caused significant damage to vehicles, structures, commercial buildings, and street-side businesses, including a noodle shop and a coffee shop where many customers were present.

In the coffee shop, Sirinapa, an employee, fainted from shock. The Pracharuamjai Foundation transported her to Maharaj Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital.

Following the collapse of the poles, a widespread power outage affected almost the entire city. Provincial Electricity Authority personnel promptly cut the power supply and secured the area to restore the transmission system.

Another account from A, a pseudonym, described experiencing the severe weather while riding a motorcycle. The high-voltage pole fell directly in front of her, prompting her to park behind a black pickup truck, reported KhaoSod.

The pole, equipped with a transformer, then exploded with a loud noise and burst into flames. She reflected that had she chosen to drive away at that moment, she could have been electrocuted or caught in the fire.

In similar news, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has released a weather alert for 42 provinces across Thailand, warning of heavy rainfall expected in 70% of affected areas.

The advisory underscores the risk of flash floods and landslides, particularly in mountainous and low-lying zones. Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Chanthaburi, Trat, and Ranong are forecast to be hit hardest by the severe weather.

The current conditions are driven by a powerful southwesterly monsoon impacting the Andaman Sea, the Gulf of Thailand, and the country as a whole.