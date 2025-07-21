Severe storm in Nakhon Si Thammarat causes city-wide blackout

Communities left in the dark as cleanup efforts begin

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee34 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, July 21, 2025
75 1 minute read
Severe storm in Nakhon Si Thammarat causes city-wide blackout
Picture courtesy of Banmuang

A severe storm in Nakhon Si Thammarat caused multiple high-voltage power poles to topple, leading to a city-wide blackout.

An 18 year old barista, Sirinapa, was hospitalised after fainting from shock, while another incident involved a motorcyclist narrowly escaping injury when a pole collapsed.

The intense rainfall and strong winds hit the Pak Nakhon subdistrict in Mueang district at 3.30pm, resulting in several dozen power poles falling along a 1-kilometre stretch of road. The fallen poles caused significant damage to vehicles, structures, commercial buildings, and street-side businesses, including a noodle shop and a coffee shop where many customers were present.

In the coffee shop, Sirinapa, an employee, fainted from shock. The Pracharuamjai Foundation transported her to Maharaj Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital.

Following the collapse of the poles, a widespread power outage affected almost the entire city. Provincial Electricity Authority personnel promptly cut the power supply and secured the area to restore the transmission system.

Severe storm in Nakhon Si Thammarat causes city-wide blackout | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Banmuang

Another account from A, a pseudonym, described experiencing the severe weather while riding a motorcycle. The high-voltage pole fell directly in front of her, prompting her to park behind a black pickup truck, reported KhaoSod.

The pole, equipped with a transformer, then exploded with a loud noise and burst into flames. She reflected that had she chosen to drive away at that moment, she could have been electrocuted or caught in the fire.

Related Articles

Severe storm in Nakhon Si Thammarat causes city-wide blackout | News by Thaiger

In similar news, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has released a weather alert for 42 provinces across Thailand, warning of heavy rainfall expected in 70% of affected areas.

The advisory underscores the risk of flash floods and landslides, particularly in mountainous and low-lying zones. Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Chanthaburi, Trat, and Ranong are forecast to be hit hardest by the severe weather.

The current conditions are driven by a powerful southwesterly monsoon impacting the Andaman Sea, the Gulf of Thailand, and the country as a whole.

Latest Thailand News
No place for predators: Phuket cracks down on child sex tourism Phuket News

No place for predators: Phuket cracks down on child sex tourism

4 minutes ago
Man under drug influence kills relative in Phrae province Crime News

Man under drug influence kills relative in Phrae province

14 minutes ago
Severe storm in Nakhon Si Thammarat causes city-wide blackout Thailand News

Severe storm in Nakhon Si Thammarat causes city-wide blackout

34 minutes ago
Arab tourist tries to impress woman but crashes motorcycle into Phuket pharmacy Phuket News

Arab tourist tries to impress woman but crashes motorcycle into Phuket pharmacy

2 hours ago
Bikini banzai! Japanese man fined for racy roadshow in Thailand Thailand News

Bikini banzai! Japanese man fined for racy roadshow in Thailand

2 hours ago
Chinese woman killed by falling tree on Phuket beach (video) Phuket News

Chinese woman killed by falling tree on Phuket beach (video)

2 hours ago
Royal nut: Rare Coco de Mer haul cracks global record in Pattaya Pattaya News

Royal nut: Rare Coco de Mer haul cracks global record in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Eight arrested for murder after Pathum Thani firearm robbery Crime News

Eight arrested for murder after Pathum Thani firearm robbery

2 hours ago
Dead in the water: Mystery body sparks sea of questions near Pattaya Pattaya News

Dead in the water: Mystery body sparks sea of questions near Pattaya

3 hours ago
Naked Russian man jumps to his death at Phuket villa Phuket News

Naked Russian man jumps to his death at Phuket villa

3 hours ago
Dispute between vendors leads to fatal shooting in Bangkok Bangkok News

Dispute between vendors leads to fatal shooting in Bangkok

3 hours ago
Holiday from hell: Aussie murder suspect dies on sleazy Thai escape Phuket News

Holiday from hell: Aussie murder suspect dies on sleazy Thai escape

3 hours ago
Ex-police general disrobes after theft allegations Crime News

Ex-police general disrobes after theft allegations

4 hours ago
Wigged out: Love rat monk caught romping with millionaire mistress Thailand News

Wigged out: Love rat monk caught romping with millionaire mistress

4 hours ago
Thai tour guide killed, 16 foreign tourists rescued after boat capsizes in Surat Thani dam Thailand News

Thai tour guide killed, 16 foreign tourists rescued after boat capsizes in Surat Thani dam

4 hours ago
Motorcycle crash with Mercedes-Benz kills two young men in Pathum Thani Bangkok News

Motorcycle crash with Mercedes-Benz kills two young men in Pathum Thani

4 hours ago
Trouserless tragedy: Third mystery death hits Pattaya Pattaya News

Trouserless tragedy: Third mystery death hits Pattaya

4 hours ago
Heavy rainfall warning issued for 42 Thai provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall warning issued for 42 Thai provinces

4 hours ago
Woman arrested for trafficking teens at Udon Thani karaoke bar Crime News

Woman arrested for trafficking teens at Udon Thani karaoke bar

1 day ago
Drunk driver crashes into police car in Nonthaburi, two injured Road deaths

Drunk driver crashes into police car in Nonthaburi, two injured

1 day ago
Brazilian duo caught with 6.63kg cocaine at Koh Samui airport Crime News

Brazilian duo caught with 6.63kg cocaine at Koh Samui airport

1 day ago
Chon Buri bail agent found dead on his birthday in Nong Prue Thailand News

Chon Buri bail agent found dead on his birthday in Nong Prue

1 day ago
Chiang Mai tragedy: man kills wife, then himself in dispute Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai tragedy: man kills wife, then himself in dispute

1 day ago
Elephant rescued from reservoir in Chumphon&#8217;s Phato district Thailand News

Elephant rescued from reservoir in Chumphon’s Phato district

1 day ago
Monk accused of theft caught on CCTV Crime News

Monk accused of theft caught on CCTV

1 day ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee34 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, July 21, 2025
75 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x