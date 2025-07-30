Shooting at Kamlon Festival leaves one dead, eight injured

A mass shooting at the Kamlon Festival @Kiriwong in Nakhon Si Thammarat resulted in one death and eight injuries.

The incident occurred at 1.20am today, July 30, during the festival’s final night, which was held from July 25 to July 29 in Kamlon subdistrict, Lan Saka district. The event was near Kiriwong Bridge, drawing a large crowd of festival-goers.

Following a performance by renowned Southern Thai singer Baw Vee, the festival concluded, and attendees began leaving the area. Gunshots suddenly rang out, causing panic as the crowd attempted to flee.

Initial reports confirmed eight people injured and one fatality. The suspected shooter, Ek Wangsai, reportedly attended the festival and encountered Aong, a lawyer who had previously represented a client opposing Ek, which resulted in his imprisonment.

This prior animosity was alleged to be the cause of the confrontation.

Ek allegedly started a physical altercation with the lawyer before opening fire. A bystander attempted to intervene but was critically injured and later succumbed to the injuries, reported KhaoSod.

The lawyer, Aong, sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Maharaj Hospital with life-threatening conditions. Police managed to subdue Ek Wangsai by shooting him.

Earlier in April, a Songkran event at Tawanna Shopping Centre in Bangkok’s Bang Kapi district was abruptly cancelled following a deadly shooting. The incident also involved threats against a Thai news crew, allegedly made by one of the event organisers.

According to a video posted by the Facebook page เจ๊มอย v+ (Jmoi V+), violence erupted during the “Khot Pieak Songkran Festival 2025” (โคxต เปียก) on April 5. The footage captured a brawl between two groups that quickly escalated, with multiple gunshots heard in the chaos.

Panicked festivalgoers scrambled to escape the scene. The victim, 36 year old Jaturawit, known locally as “Top Latkrabang”, owned a bar in the Romklao area. He was shot twice in the chest and torso, and died at the scene.