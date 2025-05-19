Three dead in Nakhon Si Thammarat shooting tragedy

Three people lost their lives in a tragic shooting incident in Nakhon Si Thammarat province. The incident occurred yesterday, May 18, at 2pm, when a man shot two others before fleeing into nearby woods, where he ended his life.

The investigation, led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Sudsakorn Samosorn, along with forensic officers and hospital staff, took place near a resort in Mueang district.

The first victim, identified as 49 year old Narong, was found on the road with gunshot wounds from a 9mm firearm. The second victim was 26 year old Nattakit, found roughly 200 metres away in a resort entrance alley, also shot with the same weapon.

In nearby bushes, 36 year old Suraphan was found dead, having used the firearm to take his own life. At the scene, a total of 14 spent bullet casings were collected as evidence.

Investigations revealed that Suraphan had previous conflicts with Narong and Nattakit. On the day of the incident, Suraphan reportedly approached Narong with a firearm.

Narong attempted to flee but was shot multiple times, resulting in his death. Hearing gunshots, Nattakit came to investigate but encountered Suraphan, who shot and killed him as well. Suraphan then fled to a grassy area and ended his life. The event unfolded in front of numerous witnesses.

Laddawan, the girlfriend of Nattakit, recounted that she and her boyfriend were together when Suraphan arrived and immediately shot Nattakit.

She speculated that if they hadn’t been present, the intended targets might have been her parents, who were nearby. Laddawan expressed disbelief, noting that they had known and greeted each other whenever they met, reported KhaoSod.

Deputy Provincial Police Commander, Police Colonel Suthat Songsayam, stated that investigations are ongoing to ascertain the motives behind the attack, which preliminary findings suggest may involve personal grudges or financial disputes. The police aim to clarify the motive to proceed with legal actions.