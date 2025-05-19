Three dead in Nakhon Si Thammarat shooting tragedy

Suspect’s escape into forest ends in suicide as police search for motive

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, May 19, 2025
142 1 minute read
Three dead in Nakhon Si Thammarat shooting tragedy
Picture courtesy of Amarin TV

Three people lost their lives in a tragic shooting incident in Nakhon Si Thammarat province. The incident occurred yesterday, May 18, at 2pm, when a man shot two others before fleeing into nearby woods, where he ended his life.

The investigation, led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Sudsakorn Samosorn, along with forensic officers and hospital staff, took place near a resort in Mueang district.

The first victim, identified as 49 year old Narong, was found on the road with gunshot wounds from a 9mm firearm. The second victim was 26 year old Nattakit, found roughly 200 metres away in a resort entrance alley, also shot with the same weapon.

In nearby bushes, 36 year old Suraphan was found dead, having used the firearm to take his own life. At the scene, a total of 14 spent bullet casings were collected as evidence.

Related Articles

Investigations revealed that Suraphan had previous conflicts with Narong and Nattakit. On the day of the incident, Suraphan reportedly approached Narong with a firearm.

Narong attempted to flee but was shot multiple times, resulting in his death. Hearing gunshots, Nattakit came to investigate but encountered Suraphan, who shot and killed him as well. Suraphan then fled to a grassy area and ended his life. The event unfolded in front of numerous witnesses.

Three dead in Nakhon Si Thammarat shooting tragedy | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Amarin TV

Laddawan, the girlfriend of Nattakit, recounted that she and her boyfriend were together when Suraphan arrived and immediately shot Nattakit.

She speculated that if they hadn’t been present, the intended targets might have been her parents, who were nearby. Laddawan expressed disbelief, noting that they had known and greeted each other whenever they met, reported KhaoSod.

Deputy Provincial Police Commander, Police Colonel Suthat Songsayam, stated that investigations are ongoing to ascertain the motives behind the attack, which preliminary findings suggest may involve personal grudges or financial disputes. The police aim to clarify the motive to proceed with legal actions.

Three dead in Nakhon Si Thammarat shooting tragedy | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Thai Finance Ministry to ease debt relief criteria Thailand News

Thai Finance Ministry to ease debt relief criteria

14 minutes ago
Suspects surrender over Thai office building collapse, claim limited role Crime News

Suspects surrender over Thai office building collapse, claim limited role

21 minutes ago
Naked Russian man escapes hospital, causes chaos in Pattaya Thailand News

Naked Russian man escapes hospital, causes chaos in Pattaya

34 minutes ago
Tragic collision on Rama 2 Road leaves one dead, one injured Road deaths

Tragic collision on Rama 2 Road leaves one dead, one injured

40 minutes ago
Claw machine crackdown in Thailand targets student routes Thailand News

Claw machine crackdown in Thailand targets student routes

41 minutes ago
Man arrested after decade on the run for machete attack Crime News

Man arrested after decade on the run for machete attack

54 minutes ago
Thailand launches first leopard shark rewilding project in Phuket Phuket News

Thailand launches first leopard shark rewilding project in Phuket

2 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies in truck crash in Bang Pakong Road deaths

Motorcyclist dies in truck crash in Bang Pakong

2 hours ago
Pattaya app-based taxi rider punches Indian man for groping him Pattaya News

Pattaya app-based taxi rider punches Indian man for groping him

2 hours ago
Petition planned to halt Senate&#8217;s appointment powers amid election probe Thailand News

Petition planned to halt Senate’s appointment powers amid election probe

3 hours ago
Family dispute turns violent as monk accused of assault Crime News

Family dispute turns violent as monk accused of assault

3 hours ago
Woman reclaims missing car after spotting it on road (video) Crime News

Woman reclaims missing car after spotting it on road (video)

3 hours ago
Thai durian vendor disappears with 1 million baht in gold and cash Thailand News

Thai durian vendor disappears with 1 million baht in gold and cash

3 hours ago
Elderly woman fatally hit by car while crossing road in Samut Songkhram Thailand News

Elderly woman fatally hit by car while crossing road in Samut Songkhram

3 hours ago
Body found in barrel at reservoir near three Thai provinces Crime News

Body found in barrel at reservoir near three Thai provinces

3 hours ago
Three dead in Nakhon Si Thammarat shooting tragedy Crime News

Three dead in Nakhon Si Thammarat shooting tragedy

3 hours ago
Thailand plans e-commerce laws to curb foreign dominance Business News

Thailand plans e-commerce laws to curb foreign dominance

4 hours ago
Local politician and wife killed in tragic Trang motorcycle crash Road deaths

Local politician and wife killed in tragic Trang motorcycle crash

4 hours ago
Nonthaburi canal walkway subsidence raises safety concerns Thailand News

Nonthaburi canal walkway subsidence raises safety concerns

4 hours ago
Indian man found dead after going missing from Koh Samet resort Thailand News

Indian man found dead after going missing from Koh Samet resort

4 hours ago
Mysterious blaze engulfs BMW X3 in Chon Buri home Thailand News

Mysterious blaze engulfs BMW X3 in Chon Buri home

4 hours ago
Lightning strike in Udon Thani claims two lives Thailand News

Lightning strike in Udon Thani claims two lives

4 hours ago
Thai Airways&#8217; comeback plan takes flight Aviation News

Thai Airways’ comeback plan takes flight

4 hours ago
Bangkok taxi driver arrested for indecent act on teen Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi driver arrested for indecent act on teen

4 hours ago
Urgent call for help to remove massive net from coral reef Thailand News

Urgent call for help to remove massive net from coral reef

4 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, May 19, 2025
142 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Teen arrested after shooting incident over personal dispute

Teen arrested after shooting incident over personal dispute

2 weeks ago
3.0 earthquake hits Nakhon Si Thammarat, prompts evacuations

3.0 earthquake hits Nakhon Si Thammarat, prompts evacuations

2 weeks ago
Man shoots nephew over debt dispute in Thailand tragedy

Man shoots nephew over debt dispute in Thailand tragedy

2 weeks ago
Innocent man shot in head by friend&#8217;s rivals, his parents asasulted

Innocent man shot in head by friend’s rivals, his parents asasulted

2 weeks ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x