Pabuk: Heading for Koh Samui, Surat Thani | The Thaiger

With the impending arrival of tropical storm ‘Pabuk’, everyone in the coastal regions are bracing for landfall.

Koh Samui officials have been ordered to monitor all shipping and tour boats, while all tourists spots and national parks have been told to prepare to close.

Phuket airport is already on high alert, urging all passengers to double check their flights before flying. The airport is inspecting all drainage channels to avoid any flooding. Bangkok Airways have cancelled all flights to and from Samui for January 4 as a precaution.

Meanwhile Thai Lion Air added additional flights to some southern areas today to assist passengers evacuate if they feel the need.

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is advising all tourism operators in the region to exercise caution and if needed to cancel all operations for the safety of those visiting Thailand.

In Songkhla, a southern province bordering Malaysia, the effects of Pabuk is already starting to appear with heavy rainfall and high waves.

Residents in six coast Nakhon Si Thammarat districts have been told to evacuate and seek shelter in the city council’s main community hall.

Due to the potential strength of the storm, all residents are being urged to take precautionary measures with many moving their family and belongings to higher grounds in anticipation of the potential landfall of the storm.

The storm is expected to pass through Koh Samui before making landfall somewhere along the Chumpon coastline tomorrow evening.

SOURCE: Evening Standard