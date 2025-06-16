Nakhon Si Thammarat demands removal of 15-year unused hydropower plant

Residents of Nakhon Si Thammarat are voicing their dissatisfaction with the Keereewong Project, a community hydropower plant that has remained inactive for nearly 15 years despite an initial construction budget of 20 million baht. Locals are now calling for the removal of the unused facility to reclaim the land for community use.

The hydropower plant, located in Mueang subdistrict, Lan Saka district, features a small building with a tightly locked door and a small 66.5-kilowatt generator inside, alongside a water supply pipe and control cabinet.

However, there are no signs of operational use. The entrance sign indicates that it is a project under the Department of Alternative Energy Development and Efficiency, Ministry of Energy. According to KhaoSod, despite the annual maintenance costs amounting to millions of baht, the facility has never been operational.

Timakorn Chaibun, a leader of a local batik group, mentioned that the land for the project was donated by community members, yet no tangible benefits have been realised over the past 15 years. He suggested removing the equipment and returning the land to the residents, while keeping the building for community use, as it was originally constructed for shared purposes.

Loading…

Wuttipong Apichanabut, a representative from the Department of Alternative Energy Development and Efficiency, along with local leaders, organised a meeting at the community centre to discuss future plans. The department has proposed further improvements to the water supply system and associated structures, though the cost of this plan remains undisclosed.

During the meeting, community representatives questioned the benefits of the project to date, highlighting that only government officials and contractors have profited from ongoing maintenance budgets. They argued that the maintenance work, which disrupts transport routes and damages roads, has not been justified.

Thamathorn Sripakdee, head of the hydropower project, acknowledged the lack of benefits to the community but noted that government-owned assets require maintenance to avoid legal issues with private contractors.

Nevertheless, the consensus among residents was to reject any further repairs or continuation of the project, with community representatives unanimously opposing the proposed maintenance plans.