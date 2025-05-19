Claw machine crackdown in Thailand targets student routes

Machines near schools in Nakhon Si Thammarat seized amid gambling and child exploitation concerns

Ryan Turner
Claw machine crackdown in Thailand targets student routes
Claw machine with snacks inside | Photo courtesy of @SeaworthinessNo929/reddit

Police in Nakhon Si Thammarat seized dozens of claw machines placed near schools and tutoring centres this past Saturday, May 17, raising growing concern over the devices’ impact on children and their classification as gambling equipment under Thai law.

The operation was led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Narakorn Ladchuay, acting Deputy Superintendent of Nakhon Si Thammarat City Police Station, in coordination with district administrative officers. The team confiscated numerous coin-operated claw machines found along student walkways, particularly those frequented by minors heading to evening classes.

Parents had earlier filed complaints claiming the machines were siphoning students’ lunch money and encouraging addictive behaviour.

During the raid, officials found a large number of machines installed behind schools and in suburban communities. Most of the devices lacked signage or permits, and no owners were present at the scene. All machines were impounded and brought to the police station.

Claw machines fall under Appendix B, item 24 of the Gambling Act B.E. 2478 (1935), which defines them as gambling devices. Operators found in violation face up to two years in prison, a fine of 2,000 baht, or both.

Pattaya Mail reported that authorities have also raised concerns about the toys inside these machines, many of which fail to meet safety standards or breach copyright laws.

In other gambling-related news, the abbot of Wat Rai Khing, Phra Dhammavachiranuvat (Yaem Kittintharo), appeared at the Central Investigation Bureau on May 15 to assert his innocence regarding allegations of embezzling 300 million baht from the temple and involvement in online gambling, following reports of impending legal action.

Accompanied by his lawyer and other monks, he met with senior police officials to demonstrate his cooperation after learning of the corruption and embezzlement charges against him.

The investigation was initiated following complaints to the Crime Suppression Division about the abbot’s alleged embezzlement to finance online gambling, leading to an eight-month undercover operation at the temple that reportedly substantiated the accusations.

Ryan Turner
