Rare Asiatic golden cat filmed in South Thailand national park (video)

Forest destruction and snares still threaten the endangered feline species

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal11 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 9, 2025
82 1 minute read
Rare Asiatic golden cat filmed in South Thailand national park (video)
Screenshots from Khao Luang National Park

A camera trap hidden deep in Khao Luang National Park in Nakhon Si Thammarat captured rare footage of the endangered Asiatic golden cat striding through its natural habitat.

Park Chief Haritchai Ritchooay revealed yesterday, July 8, that the scientific team and Patrol Unit 2 were behind the remarkable discovery. The image offers a glimpse into the rich biodiversity thriving in the area.

“This proves our forest can still sustain rare and threatened species. It shows our work to protect and monitor wildlife is making a difference.”

Rare Asiatic golden cat filmed in South Thailand national park (video) | News by Thaiger

The Asiatic golden cat, also known as Temminck’s cat, is a medium-sized predator renowned for its striking appearance.

Unlike many wild cats, it boasts a sleek reddish-brown coat free of stripes or spots. Its slender build, long legs, and peculiar habit of walking with its tail held high make it instantly recognisable, if you’re fortunate enough to spot one.

Related Articles

Park officials explained that camera traps are indispensable tools for studying wildlife in remote areas.

“These cameras help us gather crucial data on animal behaviour and movement patterns,” said one ranger. “That information is vital for planning conservation strategies and stopping threats before they escalate.”

Despite this positive sign, the Asiatic golden cat remains at risk. Forest encroachment, habitat loss and poaching continue to endanger the species. Snares left by illegal hunters pose a particularly deadly hazard.

“In the past, our teams have rescued golden cats caught in traps,” Haritchai said. “It’s a constant challenge to keep them safe.”

Park officials are stepping up patrols and engaging local communities to raise awareness about the importance of preserving the area’s unique wildlife, reported Bangkok Post.

The discovery has sparked excitement among conservation groups, who say it is a timely reminder that Thailand’s forests still harbour extraordinary creatures worth protecting.

For now, the golden cat continues its elusive existence, but officials hope this sighting will inspire stronger efforts to shield it from the many dangers that threaten its survival.

“Every glimpse we get is proof that our fight is not in vain,” Haritchai said.

Latest Thailand News
Building collapse in Chiang Rai traps people, rescue underway Northern Thailand News

Building collapse in Chiang Rai traps people, rescue underway

1 minute ago
Rare Asiatic golden cat filmed in South Thailand national park (video) Thailand News

Rare Asiatic golden cat filmed in South Thailand national park (video)

11 minutes ago
South Korean man causes pile-up on Pattaya road, 8 cars damaged Pattaya News

South Korean man causes pile-up on Pattaya road, 8 cars damaged

20 minutes ago
Singaporean drug kingpin busted in Bangkok hideout Bangkok News

Singaporean drug kingpin busted in Bangkok hideout

29 minutes ago
Chinese man busted for flaunting guns in Pattaya mansion Pattaya News

Chinese man busted for flaunting guns in Pattaya mansion

40 minutes ago
Rain check: 32 provinces braced for a soaking as storms roll in Thailand Weather Updates

Rain check: 32 provinces braced for a soaking as storms roll in

49 minutes ago
Hair today, conned tomorrow: Bald man scammed in Pattaya Pattaya News

Hair today, conned tomorrow: Bald man scammed in Pattaya

1 hour ago
Thailand’s blind elephant becomes loving sanctuary grandma (video) Thailand News

Thailand’s blind elephant becomes loving sanctuary grandma (video)

16 hours ago
Bangkok unveils 47km canal walkway for safer commuting Bangkok News

Bangkok unveils 47km canal walkway for safer commuting

16 hours ago
Chinese scammer busted in Bangkok credit card hacking spree Bangkok News

Chinese scammer busted in Bangkok credit card hacking spree

16 hours ago
Ratchaburi residents slam officials over 32 inconvenient speed bumps Thailand News

Ratchaburi residents slam officials over 32 inconvenient speed bumps

17 hours ago
Monkey business banned: Thai coconuts go cruelty-free Thailand News

Monkey business banned: Thai coconuts go cruelty-free

17 hours ago
Thai human rights lawyer hit with 29 years for lese majeste Bangkok News

Thai human rights lawyer hit with 29 years for lese majeste

17 hours ago
Udon Thani students injured in accidental dormitory shooting Crime News

Udon Thani students injured in accidental dormitory shooting

17 hours ago
Bangkok trains slash fares to 20 baht from October 1 Bangkok News

Bangkok trains slash fares to 20 baht from October 1

17 hours ago
Arsenic contamination in Chiang Mai children linked to river fish Chiang Mai News

Arsenic contamination in Chiang Mai children linked to river fish

17 hours ago
Nature’s surprise: Rare panda crab spotted in Thai national park Thailand News

Nature’s surprise: Rare panda crab spotted in Thai national park

17 hours ago
Thai netizens back kidnapped Chinese influencer&#8217;s emotional hunt for real family Thailand News

Thai netizens back kidnapped Chinese influencer’s emotional hunt for real family

17 hours ago
Thailand plans ‘Buddhist bank’ as temple scandals explode Thailand News

Thailand plans ‘Buddhist bank’ as temple scandals explode

17 hours ago
Nong Suea man arrested for temple donation box theft Crime News

Nong Suea man arrested for temple donation box theft

18 hours ago
Casino chaos: Thailand scraps gambling bill amid turmoil Bangkok News

Casino chaos: Thailand scraps gambling bill amid turmoil

18 hours ago
Tragic collision claims lives of porridge vendor and cyclist Road deaths

Tragic collision claims lives of porridge vendor and cyclist

18 hours ago
Surat Thani train station horror: Guards beat man over nap Thailand News

Surat Thani train station horror: Guards beat man over nap

18 hours ago
Police raid reveals illegal kratom and e-cigarette operation in Loei Crime News

Police raid reveals illegal kratom and e-cigarette operation in Loei

18 hours ago
Booze bonanza: Phuket bars cleared to serve on holidays Phuket News

Booze bonanza: Phuket bars cleared to serve on holidays

18 hours ago
Environment NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal11 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 9, 2025
82 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x