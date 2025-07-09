Rare Asiatic golden cat filmed in South Thailand national park (video)

A camera trap hidden deep in Khao Luang National Park in Nakhon Si Thammarat captured rare footage of the endangered Asiatic golden cat striding through its natural habitat.

Park Chief Haritchai Ritchooay revealed yesterday, July 8, that the scientific team and Patrol Unit 2 were behind the remarkable discovery. The image offers a glimpse into the rich biodiversity thriving in the area.

“This proves our forest can still sustain rare and threatened species. It shows our work to protect and monitor wildlife is making a difference.”

The Asiatic golden cat, also known as Temminck’s cat, is a medium-sized predator renowned for its striking appearance.

Unlike many wild cats, it boasts a sleek reddish-brown coat free of stripes or spots. Its slender build, long legs, and peculiar habit of walking with its tail held high make it instantly recognisable, if you’re fortunate enough to spot one.

Park officials explained that camera traps are indispensable tools for studying wildlife in remote areas.

“These cameras help us gather crucial data on animal behaviour and movement patterns,” said one ranger. “That information is vital for planning conservation strategies and stopping threats before they escalate.”

Despite this positive sign, the Asiatic golden cat remains at risk. Forest encroachment, habitat loss and poaching continue to endanger the species. Snares left by illegal hunters pose a particularly deadly hazard.

“In the past, our teams have rescued golden cats caught in traps,” Haritchai said. “It’s a constant challenge to keep them safe.”

Park officials are stepping up patrols and engaging local communities to raise awareness about the importance of preserving the area’s unique wildlife, reported Bangkok Post.

The discovery has sparked excitement among conservation groups, who say it is a timely reminder that Thailand’s forests still harbour extraordinary creatures worth protecting.

For now, the golden cat continues its elusive existence, but officials hope this sighting will inspire stronger efforts to shield it from the many dangers that threaten its survival.

“Every glimpse we get is proof that our fight is not in vain,” Haritchai said.