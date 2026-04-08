Charging power bank blamed for Nakhon Ratchasima condo fire

A power bank explosion triggered a fire in a condominium in Mueang district, Nakhon Ratchasima, at about 1am today, April 8, prompting an emergency evacuation of residents.

Police and rescue workers responded to reports of a fire at the building in Nai Mueang subdistrict. Firefighters and municipal teams were deployed to the sixth floor, where the blaze had broken out inside a room.

Residents were evacuated via fire escape stairs as alarms were activated. The fire was brought under control in less than one hour, with no injuries reported.

The tenant, a 23 year old woman, told officials she had been alone in the room and had been charging a newly purchased power bank before the incident. She said she noticed smoke and sparks coming from the device while holding it and quickly ran out to seek help.

Shortly afterwards, flames spread rapidly inside the room, leaving her unable to retrieve any belongings. Items including a mobile phone, tablet and other possessions were damaged in the fire.

Officials believe the fire was likely caused by a fault in the power bank, which may have exploded while charging. Khaosod reported that further investigation is underway to confirm the exact cause.

Elsewhere, fire tore through a two-storey home in Hin Khon subdistrict, Lam Plai Mat district, Buri Ram, before firefighters could bring the blaze under control, with the suspected cause later linked to a power bank explosion.

The 39 year old homeowner said the fire may have started after her daughter left a power bank charging on a bed on the second floor from about 1pm. With the weather on the day hot and humid, a possible electrical short circuit may have led to the fire, she said.