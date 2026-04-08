Nakhon Ratchasima teacher accused of hitting boy with broom

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 8, 2026, 10:04 AM
89 2 minutes read
Nakhon Ratchasima teacher accused of hitting boy with broom | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Matichon

A mother filed a complaint at Mueang Nakhon Ratchasima Police Station after her eight year old son, a student at a school in Nakhon Ratchasima, was allegedly hit in the face with a broom by his class teacher on March 30, leaving him with facial injuries.

The boy’s mother said that shortly after she dropped her son off at school, the class teacher contacted her and said her son had gotten into an argument.

The teacher claimed a broom accidentally struck the boy’s face while it was being taken away from him. The mother said the teacher then tried to stop her from seeing the child, saying he had been separated into another room.

At about 10.30am, the boy secretly called her while distressed. After seeing his facial injury, she returned to the school at 11am, where a teacher gave her the same explanation.

A Nakhon Ratchasima teacher was accused of hitting a boy with a broom after a mother filed a police complaint over his injuries.
Photo via Matichon

However, after taking her son for treatment and asking him what happened, the mother said she was given a different account.

According to the child, he was playing in the classroom when the teacher scolded him, so he tried to get his phone to call his mother. He alleged the teacher then pushed him to the floor, grabbed his legs and hit him on the back.

He said the teacher hit him first with a broom while he was lying face down on a desk. When he picked up the broom to defend himself, the teacher allegedly took it back and struck him in the face and several more times across his body. Another teacher later stepped in to separate them.

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Two days later, the mother took her son back to the school to discuss the matter, but said the class teacher showed no remorse. Instead, the teacher allegedly told her to move the boy to another class or another school if she was unhappy.

A Nakhon Ratchasima teacher was accused of hitting a boy with a broom after a mother filed a police complaint over his injuries.
Photo via Matichon

The mother then raised the matter with the head of the year, but did not receive a satisfactory resolution. Fearing for her child’s safety, she decided to withdraw him from the school and pursue legal action.

DailyNews reported that the boy had abrasions near his right eyebrow and redness on his right cheek. Police will work with a psychologist to interview other children who were present at the school as part of the legal process.

The mother noted that she had only met the teacher about a week earlier and described the teacher as cheerful and kind at first.

She also said her son is half-Thai, half-Dutch and has ADHD, but does not usually have symptoms unless strongly triggered. Since the incident, he has been afraid to return to school and has seen a psychiatrist for treatment and support.

According to the mother, the school had remained silent for five days and only contacted her after the case began receiving media attention. She added that she had hired a lawyer to pursue legal action on her son’s behalf.

Elsewhere, a school punishment complaint is under investigation after a Prathom 2 (Year 2) student in Tha Muang district, Kanchanaburi, was allegedly punished in class with bamboo-stick strikes to both arms, leaving more than 10 bruises.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 8, 2026, 10:04 AM
89 2 minutes read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.